Bixby receiver/defensive back Brennan Presley, No. 1 in the All-World rankings, will be playing in his 10th career postseason game when the top-ranked Spartans host Midwest City in a Class 6AII state quarterfinal Friday night. The Oklahoma State commit has helped Bixby win two state titles and a silver ball in his three previous seasons. He was the only freshman who made a notable impact in the playoffs for the 2016 title team as he had five receptions.
Metro Christian quarterback Asher Link, No. 7 in the All-World rankings, had a stellar postseason in 2018 as he completed 98-of-125 passes for 1,440 yards and 12 touchdowns in four 2A playoff games plus had the winning TD run with 22 seconds left at Jones. Second-ranked Metro opens against Kiefer on Friday night.
Regent Prep’s Jack Wright, the national career TD receptions record holder and No. 5 in the All-World rankings, had 17 catches for 351 yards and seven TDs in a Class B quarterfinal last year at Laverne and later scored four TDs in the state final. In two playoff games as a freshman in 2016, he had 19 receptions for 530 yards and 11 TDs, plus 20 tackles and two takeaways. Top-ranked Regent hosts Yale on Friday.
Below are other proven playoff performers who are expected to expected to again play key roles for their teams.
Braden Gilbert
Regent Prep, QB
Last year, he accounted for 10 touchdowns in both the semifinals against Wetumka and quarterfinals at Laverne. During the Rams’ last three playoff wins, he passed for a combined 1,417 yards and 21 touchdowns — with a high of 555 yards against Laverne. Has passed for 95 TDs over the past two seasons.
JJ Hester
B.T. Washington, WR/DB
In 2017, he was the MVP of the 6AII state final with five catches for 153 yards and two TDs, plus the clinching interception with 15 seconds left in a 28-21 victory over Bixby. Also scored on a 96-yard interception return against Lawton in the semifinals. Last year, the Missouri commit had a TD catch in a quarterfinal win over Del City and caught three passes for 65 yards and a TD, plus had eight tackles in a quarterfinal loss to Stillwater. Washington visits Del City on Friday.
Chase Ricke
Lincoln Christian, QB
Last year, passed for 446 yards and four TDs in a 3A playoff opener against Verdigris. In the quarterfinals, completed 12-of-15 passes as he accounted for 311 yards (176 rushing) and two TDs in a win over Plainview. In a 2017 playoff opener, he tossed the tying TD pass as he led a fourth-quarter comeback in a 24-21 win at Muldrow.
Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, DB
Capped last year’s 6AI state final with a diving goal-line interception that saved a 28-20 win over Jenks, but that’s not the only big play the Oregon commit has made in the playoffs during the previous two seasons. He also had 15 tackles, including nine solos, in that game. In a quarterfinal shutout over Moore, he came up with two turnovers and had five tackles. In 2017, he had a key interception against Norman North in the quarterfinals. He returned to action last week after being sidelined for five games and is expected to play Friday against Union.
Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB
In four career playoff games, the junior, who is No. 9 in the All-World rankings, has 107 rushes for 873 yards and 10 TDs. Last year, he rushed for 222 yards and five TDs against Muskogee in the quarterfinals and for 234 yards and two TDs against Washington in the semifinals. In 2017, he had 23 carries for 255 yards in his playoff debut at Bixby.