Jake Miller had two things to learn about when he moved to play football at Berryhill this season.
First was the offense, but that was easy. Almost everybody runs out of the spread formation these days, and guys like Miller, who have played quarterback their entire lives, usually have little trouble mastering a new terminology.
“He came in knowing nothing about the offense, and we knew he was gonna struggle, but we were wrong,” senior outside linebacker Chad Smith said. “He picked it up just like that, and we picked up where we left off last year.”
Picking up from last year meant extending one of the area’s most impressive streaks. Berryhill has quietly reeled off three consecutive unbeaten regular seasons and is working on a fourth.
The Class 3A No. 4 Chiefs have 38 consecutive regular-season wins and will try to make it 39 at Jay on Friday night before ending the regular season at home to Verdigris next week. If they win that game, they will clinch a fourth consecutive district title.
The streak was the second thing Miller, a JV quarterback at Union last year, had to learn about.
“I had no idea,” the 6-foot, 160-pound junior said. “And then when I heard about it, I was like, ‘OK, I’m probably the only guy around here who has lost a regular-season game,’ which I get reminded of a lot.”
Miller also suited up for the Union varsity last year, part of a 9-3 campaign that included a heart-breaking loss to Jenks in the 6A Division I semifinals. The Redskins took the lead with 20 seconds left, but Jenks rallied in miracle fashion to score on the last play.
“It was hard to see … how it hurt the seniors to be that close in a game like that,” he said.
Miller joined the Chiefs when the west Tulsa district hired his father, David Miller, as a fast-pitch softball assistant coach. Jake Miller has thrown 25 touchdowns passes and only four interceptions, fueling an offense averaging 467.4 yards per game.
Smith, Braden Hendrix, Nico Lopez and a handful of others are part of a Berryhill senior class that hasn’t lost a regular-season game dating back to their freshman seasons.
“It’s not every team that is undefeated, even once, and we’ve been undefeated for as long as I’ve been in high school,” said Hendrix, a receiver/cornerback who leads the team with 35 catches for 681 yards and 12 TDs.
But nobody is completely satisfied because Berryhill’s regular-season success hasn’t translated into postseason glory. The Chiefs lost in the 3A quarterfinals two of the past three years and reached the second round in 2017.
“The streak is nice, but it’s really no big deal,” said Lopez, a two-way line starter who has six sacks this season and is nearing 350 career tackles. “The one thing on my mind is getting a ring at the end of the season.”
Grant Yates, a senior running back/linebacker, said, “I’d rather win a state title than have 50 straight wins. District titles are fine and going undefeated is a great feeling, but it’s all about getting into the postseason and going to the next level.”
Still, few teams ever get that far. If a gold ball never comes their way, going 42-3 to this point in their high school careers might seem more important to the seniors when they gather for class reunions 20, 30 and 40 years from now.
Head coach Pat Harper said the rare losses are easier to take “when our guys go out and play as hard as they can for four quarters. If we’ve done that and left it all on the field, we can accept the outcome, no matter what it is.”
A former University of Tulsa offensive lineman from Broken Arrow, Harper sets the tone. In his 28th year with the district and 14th as head coach, he’s continuing a tradition that started with his predecessor in 1992.
That was the year Harper’s former BA head coach, Gary Harper (no relation), took the Berryhill helm and hired Pat as one of his assistants. Together, they guided the Chiefs to five state-semifinal finishes before winning the 3A state title in 2004, the school’s first gold ball in football.
Gary Harper retired after the 2005 season with a 129-43 mark over 14 seasons and Pat Harper took over. He guided the Chiefs to a state runner-up finish in 2009, has missed the playoffs only twice and has an overall record of 123-39, needing seven wins to pass his mentor to become Berryhill’s all-time leader in football coaching wins.
The Chiefs are outscoring opponents by nearly 30 points per game, but the streak hasn’t gone unchallenged this season. At Fort Gibson on Sept. 13, Miller’s 8-yard TD pass to Hendrix gave the Chiefs 26-23 overtime win. A week later, Miller’s long pass to Dawson James rescued a 36-33 win over Cushing.
“I’ve never been in that situation before, and to come out on top, it was crazy,” Miller said.
James, with eight receiving TDs and three interceptions, is one of the team’s non-senior leaders, along with sophomore running back Chase Burke (1,029 yards, 15 TDs) and junior linebacker Sutton Spradlin (55 tackles).
Harper said no program can win on a prolonged basis without outstanding players and outstanding coaches. His current staff includes James Smith (offensive coordinator), Ron Davis (defensive coordinator), Matt Eakle, Jeremy Keifer, Robby Hopkins and Craig Bivins.