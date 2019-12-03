Although Owasso's Cole Dugger and Jenks' Stephen Kittleman are each in their first season as the starting quarterback for their respective teams, they have taken much different roads to reach the Class 6AI state championship game that will be played Saturday night in Edmond.
Dugger moved to Owasso from Collinsville for his senior season. But he had gained extensive experience previously as he started for Collinsville's 12-1 team that reached the 5A semifinals in 2018. Kittleman, a junior, was a backup with the Trojans the previous two years.
Owasso's offense is averaging 43.8 points and has been rolling all season en route to a 12-0 record, starting with a 47-34 victory over Bentonville (West) in the opener. Jenks' offense sputtered early in the season before clicking into high gear in Week 5. That coincided with Jenks (8-4) rebounding from a 1-3 start to win seven of its next eight.
Dugger has completed 158-of-252 passes for 3,067 yards and a school-record 41 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has been a model of consistency -- he threw four TD passes in each of his four November games.
So what's it been like for Dugger to move up to 6AI and face some of the top programs in Oklahoma?
“It feels great," Dugger said. "It’s something I’m sure a lot of kids want to do. We’ve been battle tested and it shows what kind of team we are. We’ve gone through the gauntlet. We’ve proved ourselves.”
And what's been his biggest adjustment?
“I think the game just speeds up a bit," Dugger said. "And there are obviously a little bit better players. The main thing is the game’s a little faster.”
Dugger, who Owasso coach Bill Blankenship describes as "a really special competitor," was 20-of-25 for 368 yards against Broken Arrow in the semifinals.
"He's a good football player," Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said.
Dugger's former Collinsville teammate, Tate Robards, was Alexander's starting quarterback in last year's 6AI state final that Broken Arrow won.
Kittleman is 160-of-232 for 2,460 yards with 23 TDs and five interceptions. Jenks' offense averaged 20 points in the first four games, which included a loss to Union that Kittleman missed with an injury. The Trojans, however, are averaging 51.4 points over the past eight games.
"It all starts with Stephen," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "His progression as a quarterback has been fun to watch. Ever since the injury he has gotten better and better every week making his reads.
"Stephen is a great leader so I think it starts with him and Will Cox would be next, he's done a great job running the football, and our offensive line has done a great job."
Kittleman has not been sacked in the last eight games.
"We've grown a lot (as an offense), trusting each other," Kittleman said. "We trust in our coaches' game plan and executing it. A lot of it (the early struggles) was we had a lot of first-year starters, that was a huge part of it. We didn't have as much chemistry at the start of the season as we do now and that helps us a lot."
Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter, contributed to this story.