Regent Prep and Shattuck are headed back to Western Heights High School’s Charles W. Sheid Stadium to decide the Class B state football title.
The No. 1 Rams and No. 2 Indians were assigned Saturday by the OSSAA to play at 7 p.m. Friday in the facility at 8201 SW 44th Street in Oklahoma City.
The teams met at Western Heights in last year’s final and Shattuck won 42-26, pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Regent should be getting used to playing at Western Heights because the Rams defeated Cherokee 49-0 in the semifinals last Friday night.
The Class B final is one of three remaining championship games on the final weekend of the high school football season.
Metro Christian plays Vian for the 2A title at 7 p.m. Saturday in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium. Cashion plays Ringling for the Class A title, at 1 p.m. Saturday, also at UCO.
Here are the final weekend pairings:
Class 2A Final
Metro Christian (14-0) vs. Vian (13-1), 7 p.m. Saturday, UCO
Class A Final
Cashion (13-0) vs. Ringling (12-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, UCO
Class B Final
Regent Prep (14-0) vs. Shattuck (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Western Heights