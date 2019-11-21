Sanchez Banks said he’s trying to take it all in stride.
Three months ago, the junior running back was buried on Broken Arrow’s depth chart. Today, he’s a 1,000-yard rusher, getting ready to play in the biggest game of his life.
And suddenly he's become what people used to call a "Big Man on Campus."
"Little kids want to take pictures with me after games. At school, people I don’t even know can call me by name,” he said. “But I’m still the same guy.”
Banks has quite a rags-to-riches story to tell. In preseason camp, he was sixth on the depth chart. But a surge of ankle and knee injuries winnowed the field.
Those injuries and Banks' hard work earned him his first start at Westmoore on Oct. 10 and the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder didn’t waste the opportunity.
He exploded for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries against the Jaguars and has been shredding would-be tacklers ever since.
Last Friday, he scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 39 seconds left as the Tigers rallied past archrival Union 35-31 in a 6A Division I first-round playoff game.
Banks will be a focal point of the Owasso defense at 7 p.m. Saturday when the No. 2 Tigers challenge the No. 1 Rams in a blockbuster semifinal matchup in Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium.
“It's honestly amazing to me how fast it can happen," Banks said. "I wasn't even close to being a starter and now I'm getting ready to start in a semifinal game. It blows my mind."
Banks totaled 196 yards and one touchdown through the first five games of the season. In the six games since he became the featured back, he has rushed for 876 yards and 14 TDs, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
He had two other TDs and 155 yards against Union, pushing his season rushing total to 1,072. He needs 32 yards to move into 10th place on Broken Arrow's all-time, single-season rushing list.
Broken Arrow's coaches knew Banks was something of a tough customer when he moved from Jenks as a sophomore and made a name for himself with his play for the Tigers' scout-team offense.
The coaches might even have suspected he had a chance to be a standout as a senior. But as head coach David Alexander freely admits, "nobody saw this happening when it did."
Early in the 2019 season, Banks went to Alexander and asked what he had to do to earn more playing time.
"I told him to go out and dominate a (junior varsity) game," Alexander said. "That's how you earn playing time around here."
So Banks went out and dominated two JV games — against Union and Owasso.
“Against Union, he broke a 90-yard run on the second or third play and scored all of our touchdowns,” Alexander said. “That’s where I’m like, `OK, he’s outrunning Union’s JV and that shows me he’s more than just a big, strong kid. He started showing us little pieces of his game.”
Running backs coach Tyrone Jones said Banks' lower body strength is an asset, making it difficult for tacklers to knock him off his base.
Jones also like Banks' blocking ability, which is surprisingly effective for someone with as little varsity experience as he has.
When the injuries mounted among the BA running backs, it was logical for the coaches to scan the depth chart. Projected starter Kejaun Tolbert has been hampered by one of those dreaded high-ankle sprains and carried the ball only 81 times in eight games.
The coaches were ready to pull the trigger on Banks before the Westmoore game and Banks received the news in a surprising way.
One afternoon, he was running late for practice when he heard assistant coach Tim Holt call to him from the door of the locker room.
"(Holt) said, `Hurry it up and get out on the field. You're our starter this week,'" Banks said. "At first, I didn't catch the part about being the starter."
He soon got the message.