Numbers to know
100: All-time playoff wins for the Jenks Trojans, following a 55-28 win over Mustang in the Class 6AI quarterfinals. Jenks plays Moore in the semifinals Friday at Edmond North High School.
75.4: Completion percentage for Stillwater’s Gunnar Gundy (193-for-256), on pace to break a national record. According to the National High School Sports Record Book, Dano Graves of Folsom, California, completed 75.2% of his passes in 2009.
16: Career interceptions by Bixby WR/DB Brennan Presley. The OSU commit has seven as a senior to go with six as a junior, two as a sophomore and one as a freshman.
Players to watch
Matt Nogalski, RT/NG, Bishop Kelley
Honor student and Eagle Scout is “the tough guy every offensive line needs,” coach JJ Tappana said. The Comets visit Noble in the 5A quarterfinals.
Dominic Richardson, RB, Bishop McGuinness
TCU commit is averaging 12.4 yards per carry as the Irish visit LaFortune Stadium to battle Edison and flashy RB Sevion Morrison, a Nebraska commit.
J.T. Waddle, DB, Pawhuska
Totals three interceptions and five passes defended. Can expect a busy Friday against Stroud’s potent passing attack in a Class A second-round game.