Sevion Morrison was bottled up with nowhere to run. Early on in the critical District 5A-3 matchup, the Nebraska commit had only a handful of yards on 12 carries.
Then he broke loose.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound tailback took off on a 64-yard gain down to Bishop Kelley’s 1-yard line seconds before halftime arrived. He punched it in from a yard out one play later, and that was all Class 5A No. 5 Edison needed for a boost en route to a 33-14 victory over sixth-ranked Bishop Kelley on Thursday night at LaFortune Stadium.
“I knew it was coming,” Morrison said. “I’ve been working for this all week, so I knew it was coming eventually. I didn’t know exactly when, but I knew it had to come.”
Morrison finished with 225 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. His 39-yard TD run early in the third quarter gave Edison (4-1, 2-0 5A-3) a 14-7 lead, and the Eagles turned it on from there.
“It just took a little bit of time,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “Took a little bit of time to get things revved up because they’re Bishop Kelley. But to score right before the half, that was huge.”
While Morrison was zigging and zagging his way through the Comets defense, Daniels greeted Morrison at the 1 to make sure the Eagles were still in good shape to score a TD. With the stadium scoreboard inoperable during the game, Daniels wanted to clarify with the side judge that Morrison escaped out of bounds.
“I just wanted to make sure the clock wasn’t starting, and that he got out where he was supposed to,” Daniels said. “We just didn’t want to miss an opportunity.”
The Eagles cashed in and claimed all the momentum headed into intermission.
In the second half, Edison quarterback Rhazjon Green collected 84 of his 97 rushing yards on a TD run that gave the Eagles a 21-7 advantage. The Eagles’ final two TDs — runs by Morrison of 24 and 5 yards — put Edison in control at 33-7.
The Eagles finished with 364 yards rushing and 443 total yards, and their defense limited Bishop Kelley (2-3, 1-1) to 225 yards of offense.
Kelley went 65 yards on its opening possession, capped by Stephen Collins’ 9-yard TD pass to Cori Lewis. But the Comets wouldn’t score again until Collins’ 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“Felt good to get a win versus Bishop Kelley and get us over the hump,” said Daniels, whose team snapped a four-game losing streak to the Comets. “It puts us at 2-0, but we keep telling the kids we’re still 0-0. We just have to keep grabbing that axe and chopping that wood.”