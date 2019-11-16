Jenks will play in one game and host another as the 6A football playoffs roll into the semifinal stage next weekend.
The OSSAA has announced sites and times for all four Div. I-Div. II neutral-site matchups.
No. 5 Jenks (7-4) faces No. 6 Moore (6-5) in one Div. I semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Edmond North High School.
On Saturday, the scene shifts to Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium for a mega-clash between No. 1 Owasso (11-0) and No. 5 Broken Arrow (9-2).
Both Div. II semifinals are at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 1 Bixby (11-0) plays No. 3 Del City (9-2) at Putnam City High School and No. 2 Stillwater (11-0) faces No. 6 Choctaw (8-3) at Yukon.
Jenks advanced in Friday's quarterfinals with a 55-28 win at Mustang and Moore upset No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe 41-28.
Broken Arrow nipped archrival Union 35-31 and Owasso rolled past Norman 52-14 and Moore upset Edmond Santa Fe 41-28.
In the Div. II quarterfinals, Bixby eliminated Midwest City 42-10, Stillwater blasted Sapulpa 77-6, Del City knocked off Booker T. Washington 33-7 and Choctaw upset No. 4 Muskogee 29-21.
The Owasso-BA and Stillwater-Choctaw games are rematches from earlier this season. Bixby and Del City have never met and Jenks and Moore will be playing for just the fourth time.
Owasso rallied past Broken Arrow 42-19 on Sept. 13. Stillwater, which has won every game by at least 35 points, rolled past Choctaw 74-14 on Oct. 11.
Jenks and Moore haven't met since the 1998 playoffs and the Trojans have won all three previous meetings. Bixby and Del City have never played in football.
6A Division I semifinals
Jenks (7-4) vs. Moore (6-5) at Edmond North, 7 p.m. Friday
Owasso (11-0) vs. Broken Arrow (9-2) at Jenks, 7 p.m. Saturday
6A Division II semifinals
Bixby (11-0) vs. Del City (9-2) at Putnam City, 7 p.m. Friday
Stillwater (11-0) vs. Choctaw (8-3) at Yukon, 7 p.m. Friday