Bixby football coach Loren Montgomery said he feels a good case of nerves coming on, but that can be a good thing.
“It usually means something important’s about to happen,” he said.
Montgomery couldn’t be more right. The No. 1 Spartans’ showdown with No. 2 Stillwater for the Class 6A Division II championship is one of the most highly anticipated games of the high school season.
Don’t be surprised if an overflow crowd shows up to see the Spartans and Pioneers square off at 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
Bixby defeated the Pioneers 34-13 in last year’s final at Owasso Stadium to capture a fourth gold ball in five years. Ever since, the teams have been on a collision course to a rematch.
Both rolled to 12-0 records with nary a close game in 2019. Stillwater leads 6AII in scoring offense, scoring defense and margin of victory, and Bixby is a close second in all three categories. Both teams outscored their opponents by more than 46 points per game.
“We’re pretty excited. We had a great week of practice and our kids are ready,” Stillwater coach Tucker Bernard said. “We can’t wait.”
Different for the Pioneers over last season was more familiarity with the two-week leadup to the big game. Last year’s appearance was their first in 41 years. Bixby will appear in the title bout for the sixth straight year.
“I think it definitely helps to have been there before,” Barnard said. “You’re gonna have nerves and anxiety, but not at the same levels as last year. Obviously, Bixby’s kids are very comfortable (from previous appearances), so they probably still have a little bit of an edge.”
Bixby middle linebacker Brody Sartin said, “State-week preparation has always been the same around here. We come out and practice hard.”
Sartin, the lone returning starter from last year’s defensive front seven, has a team-leading 106 tackles as a senior. He could play a key role as the Spartans try to generate a pass rush on quarterback Gunnar Gundy and slow an offense averaging 526.8 yards per game.
Stillwater running back Qwontrel Walker, with more than 5,500 rushing yards over his first three varsity seasons, averages 9.6 yards per carry as a junior and has 30 rushing TDs.
“He’s definitely the best back we’ve faced this year,” Sartin said. “He’s a big back and he knows what he’s doing. He hits the cutbacks and the backdoor cuts. We’re gonna have to fit well to not let him get going.”
Bixby’s first-year starting defensive linemen have more than held their own this season, but Owen DeWoody, Tyler Parson and Mason Van Pelt will be facing a massive obstacle this time.
Stillwater left tackle Lance Peterman, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound junior, leads an offensive line that averages 282 yards per game.”
“Our guys may be undersized, but they’re smart football players and probably the toughest guys on our team,” Sartin said. “They really get after it.”
Sartin said Bixby’s four-man linebacker crew will have the linemen’s backs. Sartin, Nick Wedel, Barrett Daniel and Carson Chambers have combined for 350 tackles in 2019.