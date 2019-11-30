WASHINGTON, OKLA. AT METRO CHRISTIAN (copy)

Metro Christian’s Asher Link runs the the ball in the Patriots' 55-13 win over Washington in the 2A quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Metro advanced to play Beggs in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 6, in Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

Metro Christian and Beggs will play in Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday in a potential blockbuster 2A football semifinal, the OSSAA announced Saturday morning.

Vian will play Kingston at Edmond North in the other 2A semifinal.

Times and sites were also set for the Class A and Class B semifinals and the Class C championship game. All games are set for 7 p.m. Friday.

In Class A, Rejoice Christian plays Ringling at Noble High School and Pawnee plays Cashion at Cushing.

In Class B, Regent Prep plays Cherokee at Western Heights and Davenport plays Shattuck at Southwestern State University.

In the Class C championship, Pond Creek plays Waynoka at Northwestern State Univ.

Class 2A

Metro Christian (13-0) vs. Beggs (11-2), Broken Arrow

Vian (12-1) vs. Kingston (12-1), Edmond North

Class A

Pawnee (13-0) vs. Cashion (12-0), Cushing

Rejoice Christian (13-0) vs. Ringling (11-1), Noble

Class B

Regent Prep (13-0) vs. Cherokee (12-1), Western Heights

Shattuck (12-0) vs. Davenport (11-2), SWOSU

Class C

Pond Creek-Hunter (13-0) vs. Waynoka (10-3), NWOSU

