Metro Christian and Beggs will play in Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday in a potential blockbuster 2A football semifinal, the OSSAA announced Saturday morning.
Vian will play Kingston at Edmond North in the other 2A semifinal.
Times and sites were also set for the Class A and Class B semifinals and the Class C championship game. All games are set for 7 p.m. Friday.
In Class A, Rejoice Christian plays Ringling at Noble High School and Pawnee plays Cashion at Cushing.
In Class B, Regent Prep plays Cherokee at Western Heights and Davenport plays Shattuck at Southwestern State University.
In the Class C championship, Pond Creek plays Waynoka at Northwestern State Univ.
All games at 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Metro Christian (13-0) vs. Beggs (11-2), Broken Arrow
Vian (12-1) vs. Kingston (12-1), Edmond North
Class A
Pawnee (13-0) vs. Cashion (12-0), Cushing
Rejoice Christian (13-0) vs. Ringling (11-1), Noble
Class B
Regent Prep (13-0) vs. Cherokee (12-1), Western Heights
Shattuck (12-0) vs. Davenport (11-2), SWOSU
Class C
Pond Creek-Hunter (13-0) vs. Waynoka (10-3), NWOSU