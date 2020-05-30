FIVE STORYLINES
1. Will there be enough time to prepare for the season?
With no spring practice, some may wonder if there is enough time to properly prepare for a season that starts in late August, but most coaches believe it’s very doable.
“We’ve gotten used to all this practice time, but when I was in high school back in the ‘80s, we had very little organized summer activities before we rolled into practice in early August,” Jenks’ Keith Riggs said.
Owasso’s Bill Blankenship added, “I’ve been around long enough that I remember when we used to not see our kids until after the Fourth of July, and then we added team camps and 7-on-7.”
Broken Arrow’s David Alexander said, “It wasn’t that many years ago when you just saw your kids a little bit in the summer. When I was in high school, you just showed up in August and got ready to play. It’s going to be the same for everybody.”
However, some teams will be in better position to get ready in less time.
“We’re very fortunate to have Stephen (Kittleman) back at quarterback and a good number of our other starters returning,” Riggs said. “I think if you also have a new head coach and new coordinators it could be extremely difficult.”
2. QB battles for state champions
Three Tulsa-metro state champions have the challenge of replacing a starting quarterback who was a World offensive player of the year finalist.
For the second consecutive spring, the Owasso starting quarterback job is open. Owasso hopes it turns out as well as last year when Cole Dugger emerged with the position.
Junior Solo Skalnik and sophomore Austin Havens are the contenders. Havens moved to Owasso from North Carolina last fall.
“They are very similar,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “They are both tall and smart with good arms.”
At 3A Lincoln Christian, senior Chase Hudson and junior Max Brown will compete to succeed three-year starter Chase Ricke. Hudson was a running back last season and backup QB who completed 15-of-19 passes.
At 2A Metro Christian, four QBs are in the mix to succeed Asher Link — junior Dax Dancer, sophomores Kirk Francis and Breck Nauman, and senior Colton Cook, who moved from Jenks.
“Colton is built a lot like Asher,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said. “Dax is a gritty type of player like Andrew Hearon (2011 player of the year). Kirk is more of a thrower and Breck is more of a runner. We’ve got a lot of work to figure it out.”
3. Broken Arrow’s defensive changes
Broken Arrow, which won the Class 6AI state title with a dominating defense in 2018, has a new defensive coordinator. Clarence Holley succeeds Travis Hill, who returned to Muskogee’s staff. Holley, as Stillwater’s DC, helped the Pioneers reach the past two Class 6AII state finals.
“We’re going to be a zone pressure team,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said. “We’re not going to sit still. We’re going to bring them from all angles. Instead of reacting to the offense, we’re going to make the offense react to us.”
4. Will Union bounce back?
Union went 6-5 last season and didn’t reach the semifinals for the first time since 2006. However, look for a comeback with returning junior quarterback Rovaughn Banks, who was inserted into the lineup at midseason and led the Redskins to five wins in a row after a 1-4 start.
“I saw a lot of growth in him last year and he had a spectacular playoff game,” coach Kirk Fridrich said. “It’s exciting what he could be.”
A top receiver for Banks could be Shea Dan, who Fridrich refers to as a “player to watch.”
5. Can Verdigris build on playoff run?
Verdigris, after its first semifinal appearance, is set for another run at the 3A gold ball. Coach Travis East returns many key players, including sophomore quarterback Dylan White, linebacker Reese Roller, lineman Evan Raines and receiver/defensive back Hayden Jones.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
DeShawn Kinnard
WR/RB/DB, Claremore
Showed big-play potential as a sophomore last year as he had 35 catches for 557 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 312 rushing yards.
Grant Lohr
DB/RB, Jenks
After establishing himself as an impact player on defense, look for him to have a heavier workload at running back and a big senior year on offense, similar to Will Cox in 2019.
Owen Pazzo
DL, Cascia Hall
Commandos coach Joe Medina believes that the 6-foot, 250-pound sophomore — who had seven sacks last season — has the potential to be one of the best defensive linemen in recent Cascia history.
Preston Solomon
WR/LB, Bixby
Younger brother of former Oklahoma State basketball player Mitchell Solomon. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said of the junior, “He’s 6-4, 200 pounds with crazy speed.”
Robert Spears-Jennings
WR, Broken Arrow
Jennings, a junior who is 6-foot-3 and 178 pounds, moved to BA last year from Mansfield, Texas. Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said, “He loves to work.” BA graduated its top two big-play receivers from last season.
CATCHING UP WITH ... STATE CHAMPIONS
6AI: Owasso
The Rams have several new assistant coaches, including former NFL and OU defensive back Dominique Franks, who played on head coach Bill Blankenship’s last two state title teams at Union. Other additions include assistant head coach Brad Calip, who coached Booker T. Washington to the 6AII state title in 2017, and receivers coach Christian Hood, the World’s 2010 metro player of the year at Union. Hood had been at Central Oklahoma, either as a player or coach, since 2011 — rising to offensive coordinator.
Owasso returns all five starting offensive linemen plus many of its top wide receivers. The defense has five returning starters, including World player of the year finalist Emaud Triplett, a senior linebacker.
6AII: Bixby
Bixby graduated several key players, including World player of the finalist Brennan Presley and All-American kicker Reis Vernon, but returns quarterback Mason Williams, who has thrown for 6,716 yards and 83 TDs over the past two seasons, and running Braylin Presley, who had 1,386 rushing yards and 29 TDs last year.
“We’re very excited,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “Our sophomore class last year was one of our best ever.”
During the offseason, Bixby added running back/defensive back Jaeyland Johnson, a move-in from Broken Arrow.
4A Poteau
Coach Greg Werner has the entire offensive line to replace, but many starters return, including running back Jagger Dill, linebacker Jake Patterson and defensive back Colton Williamson.
3A: Lincoln Christian
Lincoln will look to fill the void left by Josh Kaste’s graduation after he had 1,597 rushing yards and 32 TDs last season.
“We’re going to do it by committee,” Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said, referring to running backs Alex Newell, Logan Farris and Easton Rogers.
Among the key players returning are receiver Kolbe Katsis and linebacker Daymon Levell.
Ricke said after winning the state title, “We have 16 seniors and they have something to prove.”
2A: Metro Christian
Metro coach Jared McCoy said “the glow still lingers” after a 15-0 season and the Patriots’ first state title.
But McCoy added, “We’re excited. We’ve got a lot of mystery and unknowns.”
Inside linebacker Cade Gibson, who was a co-defensive player of the year in 2A-4 last year, returns to lead the defense. McCoy is looking forward to the return of senior receiver Junior Simpson, who had six TD catches in 2018, but missed most of last year due to an injury.