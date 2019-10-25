The Tulsa Public Schools announced Friday that the district will break ground on a new football/soccer/track stadium on the Will Rogers College campus at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
The school’s band, cheer squad and football players are expected to participate in the ceremony.
Crossland Construction is general contractor for the project, approved in the 2015 bond package at a cost of $4.5 million. The stadium was designed by David Reed, principal, Sparks Reed Architecture.
Construction is due to be completed in time for the 2020 football season, TPS director of athletics Gil Cloud said Friday in a news release.