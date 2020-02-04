Travis Hill is returning to Muskogee as associate head football coach and athletic coordinator after spending the past two seasons as Broken Arrow’s defensive coordinator.
Hill’s hiring was approved Tuesday during a special Board of Education meeting.
In 2018, Hill helped Class 6AI Broken Arrow win its first state championship with a defense that allowed only 7.9 points per game in a 13-0 season.
From 2015-17, Hill was Muskogee’s defensive coordinator and helped the Roughers reach the 6AII semifinals in 2016.
“We are excited, obviously, adding another great coach to our staff,” Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins said. “I’m tickled to death to have Travis back. He left a great program and a great situation. It just goes to show how things are changing here in Muskogee. We passed a bond through the people here in Muskogee and (are) getting the new stadium. There are great things out on the horizon on all facets.”
Hill was East Central’s head coach from 1998-2011 and led the Cardinals to a 138-34 record, including the 5A state title in 2005.