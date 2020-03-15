Assuming the sports world is back on track by then, three generations of Vinita football will converge on L.P. Williams Field in the 2020 season.
The Hornets have hired Matt Williams as their new head football coach. He is the son of the school’s highly successful former coach, L.P. Williams, for whom the turf in Vinita’s Memorial Stadium was named six years ago.
It means not only that Matt Williams, a 1991 Vinita graduate, will be coaching on the field named for his father, but also that Williams’ youngest of three sons will be playing on the field named for his grandfather.
Ransom Williams is a 15-year-old sophomore-to-be. He played last year at Jay, where his father was defensive coordinator, and led the team in tackles in the one game he started before breaking his elbow.
“It’s gonna be so neat for L.P. to finally have one of his grandkids walk out there on L.P. Williams Field,” Matt Williams said. “I think it’s awesome.”
L.P. Williams guided the Hornets to 142 wins, six district championships and two state runner-up finishes over 18 seasons (1981-98). He went into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000.
Since retiring from coaching, L.P. has followed football through his sons’ coaching careers. Matt Williams was head coach at Salina (2011-18) and Beggs (2006-07) and also worked as an assistant at Jay and Warner.
Younger son Jeff Williams has been Inola’s head coach for six seasons and worked as an assistant coach at Miami and Wagoner.
“L.P. has never missed a football game, mine or my brother’s, and for 22 years, he hasn’t been to a game where he wore Vinita attire,” Matt Williams said. “Now he gets to wear Hornets blue and white again. His closets are full of it.”
Matt Williams replaces Matt Suffal, who went 8-22 over three seasons and whose contract wasn’t renewed following the 2019 season.
Vinita hasn’t had a winning season since 2010, but Williams is optimistic.
“They have a good group of kids over there right now, and I’m not trying to blow smoke, but they have a chance to be good right away,” he said.
Williams, 47, received a degree from Northeastern State University and began his coaching career in 1996.
He was 54-35 at Salina and called it “the best place I’ve ever worked.” But he was ready to take a step back from being a head coach after the 2018 season, and spent last year at Jay.
He was naturally interested when the Vinita job opened.
“Two of my sons (Weston and Ruston) have graduated, and I just thought, ‘Dad-gummit, I’d love to have one son who played in Vinita, Oklahoma, on L.P. Williams Field,” he said.