AJ Green announced Friday where he plans to play college football.
The Union running back said he is committed to the University of Arkansas.
In a video on his Twitter account, Green unzipped a black sweatshirt to reveal a Razorbacks sweatshirt underneath as teammates cheered.
COMMITED— ĀJ Green🃏 (@RoyalGreen25) June 12, 2020
Respect my decision!
Watch me turn my dreams to reality⚡️ #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/CNQIaaEQNu
"This journey for me has been a pretty exciting for my growth as a player and as a man," Green said in the Twitter video.
"I'd like to say I’m very appreciative of all the people in my corner — family, friends and even people rooting for me that I don’t even know. It’s all a blessing."
Green chose from a list of finalists that included Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Texas Tech.
"It took some long and hard thinking. It was not easy to choose from one of these great universities," he said.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder also had offers from Tulsa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas, among others.
He is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star prospect by Rivals.
"AJ is an awesome leader and a great player," Union football coach Kirk Fridrich said. "He leads by example. You never have to wonder whether he's gonna be there on time and ready to work. You always root for guys like that. I see it from him every day."
Green battled injuries last season but still rushed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 8 yards per carry.
He had a 75-yard TD run in the season opener at Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge and rushed for 192 yards and two TDs on 17 carries in a first-round playoff loss to Broken Arrow.
Verbal commitments are nonbinding. High school seniors may sign NCAA letters during the early signing period, Dec. 16-18, and during the regular football signing period, beginning Feb. 3.
