Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright announced Friday that he will play college football at Texas Tech.
“I am beyond thankful and blessed to have been given an opportunity to play at the next level,” Wright posted on his Twitter account. “The atmosphere (on the Lubbock campus) is welcoming and the coaching staff is awesome.”
A 6-foot, 270-pounder, Wright is rated a three-star prospect by 247sports.com and the No. 14 prospect in Oklahoma in his graduating class.
He had 124 tackles and 14 sacks last season, leading the Wolverines to a 13-2 record and 2A state runner-up finish. He was a first-team Tulsa World All-State selection.
Wright chose the Red Raiders over offers from Oklahoma State, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa State and others.