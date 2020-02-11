Victory Christian has a tradition of high-scoring offenses and Ben Palmer has coached some prolific offenses.
On Tuesday, Victory announced that Palmer was hired as the Conquerors' new head football coach. Palmer succeeds Dub Maddox, who resigned in December after two seasons to become Union's offensive coordinator.
Palmer has spent the past three seasons as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Shreveport-based Calvary Baptist, which had Louisiana's top-scoring offense in 2019 at 52.9 points per game en route to an 11-1 record. Two-thirds of Calvary's yardage came from its passing attack that produced 44 touchdowns.
It was Palmer's second stint at Calvary Baptist as he was the Cavaliers' receivers coach before becoming head coach at Baton Rouge's Christian Life Academy, where he went 10-10 in two seasons after inheriting a program that went 2-8 in 2014. Victory, which reached the Class 2A state final in 2016, had a 3-7 record last season.
Palmer, 32, also has been on the coaching staff at San Diego's La Costa Canyon High School.
Palmer is a former sergeant in the Marines and a combat veteran of Afghanistan.
The Conquerors' coaching search included conversations with candidates from eight states.