MUKSOGEE — Christmas almost came not just once, but twice, in the final few minutes for Booker T. Washington on Friday night.
But the Hornets could not unwrap the present on either occasion.
As a result, third-ranked BTW suffered a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to fifth-ranked Muskogee in a battle of Class 6AII-2 stalwarts at Indian Bowl.
After Muskogee (7-1, 4-1) had stopped BTW on downs (4-4, 3-2) with 1:43 to play in the game, all the Roughers needed to do was take a knee for three offensive snaps to end the contest since the Hornets had used their final timeout with 1:51 to go.
But on the third snap and with less than 15 seconds to play, the Roughers somehow mishandled the exchange and the Hornets Krishawn Brown recovered the ball at the Muskogee 15-yard line with 7 seconds remaining.
The Hornets brought their field goal team onto the field and lined up for a game-winning 32-yard field goal.
But the snap was not clean and BTW kicker Jackson Marsh was low and wide with his three-point attempt on the game’s final play as the Roughers held on for the victory.
“They gave us plenty of opportunities to win the game but we just did not capitalize,” BTW coach Brad Calip said. “That’s on me and my staff. We have just got to get better.”
The Roughers’ lost fumble in the final seconds was their second of the fourth quarter after each team did not have any fumbles through the first three quarters in a game played in intermittent rain.
After taking over on its 26-yard line with 6:20 to go and clinging to a one-point lead, Muskogee’s Isaiah Givens fumbled on a run and BTW’s Amondre Tiger recovered the ball at the Roughers 26.
But a chop-block penalty on first down, the second of the evening and one of 10 penalties for the Hornets in the game, gave BTW a first-and-25 back to the Roughers 41.
That drive ended as quarterback Gentry Williams’ fourth-down pass was batted down at the Muskogee 30.
After the Hornets defense forced a punt following a three-and-out, BTW had another opportunity to take the lead taking over on the Roughers 45-yard line.
But that march ended after four plays when Wililams’ backward pass to JJ Hester on fourth-and-six netted only two yards with 1:43 left.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Muskogee following the fourth down play moved the ball back to the Muskogee 24 and set up the final series of offensive snaps by the Roughers in hopes of running out the clock.
Muskogee scored its only points of the game on its first offensive possession.
Taking over on their own 10-yard line, the Roughers drove 90 yards in 19 plays consuming 9:31 of the clock on the touchdown march.
The drive ended as quarterback Ty Williams found a wide-open Jordan Bradley from 1 yard out.
Jacob Scheihing’s PAT boot made it 7-0 with 2:22 remaining in the opening quarter.
Muskogee tailback Jimmie Coleman, who rushed for 56 yards on 26 carries, toted the ball 11 times on the drive, which was extended by a Hornets’ offsides penalty on fourth down that gave the Roughers a first down.
The Hornets’ only points came following a 62-yard drive in the second quarter.
Hester had the big play of the drive, breaking tackles for a 40-yard reception on a third-and-one to give BTW the ball at the Muskogee 13.
Freshman tailback Jaden Carroll, who rushed for a game-high 102 yards on 21 carries, then burst up the middle for 12 yards before Williams went the final yard on a quarterback sneak for the TD with 40 seconds remaining before halftime.
But on the PAT attempt, a low snap resulted in no kick being taken and the Hornets trailed 7-6 at the break.