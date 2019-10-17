Booker T. Washington’s offense remains a work in progress, but the defense is the genuine article. At least, that’s what it seemed Thursday against a Sapulpa Chieftains team that is decimated by injuries.
Krishawn Brown and John Benson scored defensive touchdowns in a 28-point second quarter and the Hornets rolled 48-7 on a chilly night before about 2,000 spectators at S.E. Williams Stadium.
The No. 4 Hornets held the No. 6 Chieftains to 53 yards of offense and would have had a shutout if Sapulpa’s Jamario Jones hadn’t scored on a 93-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.
Brown scored on a 1-yard fumble return and Benson, a 6-foot, 200-pound defensive lineman, chugged 90 yards with an interception, part of the 28-point onslaught in a 5:36 span of the second quarter.
“I was talking to (Benson) and I was like, ‘You almost got tackled,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I was gassed,’” Brown said with a chuckle.
Jaden Carroll rushed for 111 yards and four TDs as the Hornets improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in District 6AII-2, moving into a tie for second place with No. 2 Muskogee, which was upset at Shawnee on Thursday, 32-29.
B.T. Washington visits Muskogee next Friday in a game that will almost undoubtedly decide a homefield berth in the postseason.
Sapulpa, playing without senior quarterback Eli Williams and senior linebacker Marcus Esparza, among others, kept it close for more than a quarter. But the Chieftains couldn’t generate any offense, and that finally caught up with them.
Carroll capped a 74-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run and the Hornets led 7-0 with 7:24 left in the first half. The score quickly escalated from there.
On the first play following the ensuing kickoff, Brown, the lightning-fast University of Kansas commit, picked up a fumble at the 1-yard line and scored only his second varsity touchdown. He scored with a blocked punt last year, he said.
“Our defense isn’t as good as the (state championship) defense of two years ago,” Brown said, “but it’s almost up there. We play as fast and we need to be more aggressive and get more turnovers.”
Brown’s score made it 14 points in six seconds of clock time, and more points were to come.
The Hornets kicked off, but on fourth down, the Chieftains fumbled again. The Hornets recovered at the 1, Carroll scored from there again and it was 21-0.
Next, the Chieftains and sophomore quarterback Zac Mason put together their best drive, marching to the Hornet 18 before Benson took Mason’s pass the other way.
Sapulpa coach Robert Borgstadt said Mason “struggled a little bit tonight against a good defense” in his second varsity start but has a bright future for the Chieftains.
Williams, the TCU commit, tore his ACL last week and is out of the year.
The Chieftains (4-3, 1-3) also missed Esparza, a two-way dynamo at running back and linebacker.
“Technically, he could have played, but he’s kind of beat up and we’ve gotta get him healthy for the closing stretch,” Borgstadt said.
Sapulpa closes the regular season with Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Ponca City and might have to win all three games to reach the playoffs.