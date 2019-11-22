VERDIGRIS — Carson Calvert snagged an interception and took off. Verdigris’ junior defensive back had plenty of green in front him, but he was eventually run out of bounds.
“I thought I was going all the way,” Calvert said. “I was going as fast as I could, but they just had more people down the field than we did.”
Even though Calvert didn’t score, the interception kept Class 3A No. 4 Perkins-Tryon out of the end zone, and it all but fortified No. 5 Verdigris’ 42-28 victory over the Demons at Cardinals Stadium on Friday night.
The Cardinals (10-2) advance to the 3A semifinals, where they’ll take on Plainview at a site to be determined.
“The first time we’ve ever done it in program history,” Verdigris senior lineman Austin Woods said about the Cardinals’ first berth in the semifinals. “It’s a really nice feeling, and now we move on to the next one and then one more after that and hopefully end up with the gold ball.”
Verdigris’ season continues on, thanks to critical defensive stops in the second half. Twice Perkins-Tryon (10-2) was in the red zone, but neither time produced points for the Demons.
On fourth-and-2 in the third quarter, Perkins-Tryon quarterback Austin Mages was stopped 1 yard short of a first down. In the fourth quarter, Calvert’s interception delivered the final blow.
“Two monumental stops by our defense,” Verdigris coach Travis East said. “On the first one, I knew how big that was, but I’m not sure if anyone else did. That was huge. And then Carson’s interception was big-time.”
Verdigris’ offense, which hasn’t scored fewer than 35 points since late September, put up huge numbers against Perkins-Tryon, most notably QB Dylan White and receiver Toby Willis. White completed 16-of-24 passes for 384 yards and four TDs, and he added a 17-yard TD run late. Willis had seven catches for 191 yards and three TDs, including a 26-yarder early in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals a 35-14 lead.
“We have a lot of players that worked their tails off to produce like they did,” East said. “Our offensive line, especially, was great all night long.”
Mages scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, but White’s 20-yard TD strike to Willis gave the Cardinals the lead for good.
“This is a great feeling,” East said. “Verdigris is a great community, and we’ve been looking forward to getting the program to this point.”