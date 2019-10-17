Berryhill senior Chase Smith remembers the 2009 Class 3A state championship game against Cascia Hall.
Cascia shut out the Chiefs and won its third consecutive state title that night as it extended its winning streak to 41 games.
"I watched it on TV," Smith said. "This is definitely a lot more of a rivalry than any other game we've got, just for the fact they beat us out of the state championship. I hold a grudge."
Smith played like it Thursday night as he had three sacks, a fumble recovery and a rushing touchdown to help the fifth-ranked Chiefs defeat the No. 8 Commandos 34-7 in a District 3A-4 showdown at Ray Siegfried II Stadium.
"Chase did a lot of things," Berryhill coach Pat Harper said. "He's a heck of a player. He's had two or three great games like that."
Berryhill (7-0, 4-0) extended its regular-season winning streak to 37 and took sole possession of the district lead. The Chiefs outgained the Commandos 460-118.
"Our defense played great," Harper said. "They made some big stops adjusted to things, they played really physical, they played fast, they made big plays."
Cascia had minus-11 yards rushing -- that included five sacks.
"We definitely wanted the front seven to get our hands on the quarterback," said Smith, a linebacker on defense who set the tone with two early sacks. "That was for sure one of the No. 1 things we wanted to do."
Berryhill's offense also had a big night. Offensive standouts for Berryhill included quarterback Jake Miller, wideout Braden Hendrix and running back Chase Burke. Miller completed 11-of-20 passes for 239 yards and three TDs, including two to Hendrix. Burke had 32 rushes for 139 yards and a touchdown.
Berryhill, after giving up a TD late in the first half that cut its led to 21-7, quickly regained the momentum early in the third quarter. Josh Chambers' 52-yard reception set up Smith's 1-yard TD run that capped the opening possession.
The Chiefs' final TD came with six seconds left in the third quarter on Jaxon Knight's 72-yard reception.
"They just outplayed us," Cascia coach Joe Medina said. "You have to give all the credit to coach Harper, his staff and his players. They executed so well and they made us execute not very well.
"It's just one of those things. It wasn't our night. it was their night and they are really good at what they do."
Late in the first quarter, Berryhill drove 62 yards, aided by two pass interference penalties, to open the scoring. Hendrix's 18-yard TD catch gave Berryhill a 7-0 lead.
The Chiefs added two more touchdowns in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Hendrix caught a 35-yard TD bomb from Miller and Burke scored on a 2-yard run off left tackle for a 21-0 advantage, capping a short short drive set up by Smith's fumble recovery at the Cascia 34.
With 1:23 left in the first half, Cascia got on the scoreboard as Zach Uhren caught a 20-yard TD pass from Cooper Mullen. That was set up by an exchange of punts that gave Cascia possession at the Chiefs' 26.
Uhren finished with nine catches for 113 yards -- most of Cascia's offense.
"We stepped up to the occasion and played really well," Harper said.