BIXBY — Opposing teams have failed to derail Bixby all season long, so Mother Nature gave it a shot Friday night. She didn’t have any luck either.
Despite cold and damp conditions, the Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans motored to another easy victory, this time dispatching of Sand Springs 75-0 at Spartan Stadium.
“Our kids came out and played well,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “We came out a little sloppy, but pretty proud of how they executed after that later in the game.”
Despite getting three quarters of the way to 100, Bixby’s defense stole the show. The Spartans limited Sand Springs (2-6, 1-4 District 6AII-2) to 54 yards on 46 plays. Bixby even came up with two safeties.
“Defense was amazing, especially with the two safeties,” Montgomery said. “We have some guys really running around to the ball well, and a lot of guys playing at a high level.”
Then there was Bixby’s offense — a unit that has now eclipsed the 70-point mark three times.
The Spartans (8-0, 5-0) cruised to 612 yards on offense, including 373 through the air.
Quarterback Mason Williams completed 18-of-21 passes for 281 yards and four TDs. Williams found Brennan Presley for a 27-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, and the two would connect again for a 42-yard TD with 42 seconds left in the opening period.
Williams’ final two touchdowns went to Carson Chambers (18 yards) and Luke Creeger (19 yards) — both in the second quarter.
Braylin Presley had the Spartans’ first score on a 1-yard run less than three minutes into the game.
After his two TD grabs from Williams, Brennan Presley recorded a 38-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Oklahoma State commit caught six passes for 130 yards.
“Brennan and Braylin Presley were absolutely on fire,” Montgomery said. “It’s amazing to have a couple of guys that are capable of scoring anytime they touch the ball.”
The second half featured two TDs for sophomore Zach Blankenship — a 1-yard rush and a 39-yard TD reception from Corbin Steele. Blankenship led the Spartans in the rushing category with 77 yards on 11 carries.
Christian Burke (1-yard run) and Dakota Davis (52 yards) also had touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Bixby.