BIXBY — Bixby received arguably its toughest challenge since August on Friday night.
And the Spartans still won by 42 points.
Mason Williams completed 27-of-37 passes for 423 yards and five first-half touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Spartans past No. 4 Muskogee 63-21 in a District 6AII-2 championship showdown Friday night at Spartan Stadium.
Braylin Presley had 129 total yards and three TDs for Bixby. Luke Creeger had nine receptions for 125 yards, Brennan Presley caught eight passes for 145 yards and Trevon Holt had seven catches for 86 yards. Creeger and Brennan Presley had two TDs each.
For Muskogee, quarterback Ty Williams accounted for 302 yards and three TDs and Jordan Bradley had six catches for 145 yards and a TD, but 6A’s leading rusher, Jimmie Coleman, was held to 57 yards on 19 rushes.
Bixby will host Midwest City in the quarterfinals next Friday while Muskogee will host Choctaw.
“Having to battle like that right before you go into the playoffs helps prepare you for the playoffs,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “Muskogee has a great football team, they have a lot of weapons. They’re a physical ballclub and so yes, that’s going to help get us ready for next week if we’re not too beat up.”
The Spartans (10-0, 7-0), who are going for their fifth state title in six years, completed their first perfect regular season since 1977 and have won consecutive district titles for the first time since capturing three in a row from 2005-07.
Since a 77-44 win over Mansfield (Texas) Timberview in the season opener, the Spartans have routed their opponents from the opening kickoff, with the exception of a 31-0 win over Booker T. Washington in Week 5, and had allowed only five TDs in those eight games.
But Muskogee (8-2, 5-2) traded touchdowns for most of the first half with the Spartans and trailed only 28-21 until just before intermission.
“Muskogee came out, they weren’t scared, they hit us in the mouth, made some big plays,” Brennan Presley said. “It tested our character today and after kind of not being challenged since Booker T., coming out and enduring the pressure Muskogee gave us was a big deal for our team.”
Bixby, however, then broke the game open with two TDs in the half’s last 1:46. Braylin Presley’s 10-yard touchdown run capped a six-play, 80-yard drive. Trevon Holt had receptions of 44 and 16 yards to set up the TD.
After the Roughers went 3-and-out, the Spartans drove 55 yards in five plays over 29 seconds, with Daniel scoring the TD on a 21-yard reception with 12 seconds left for a 42-21 lead.
“We needed to pick it up and we did and fixed a lot of mistakes we had, too,” Mason Williams said.
Muskogee opened the second half with a drive that stalled at the Bixby 27. The Spartans then needed only three plays to boost their lead to 49-21 as Brennan Presley’s 60-yard reception set up younger brother Braylin’s 9-yard TD run.
Brennan Presley opened the fourth quarter with an 11-yard TD run and backup QB Corbin Steele scored on a 1-yard run to finish off a possession that was primarily powered by Zach Blankenship, who had six carries for 97 yards.
In a wild first half that began with Braylin Presley’s 44-yard TD catch after only 29 seconds had elapsed, the teams combined for 741 yards and 63 points.
After Brennan Presley’s interception ended Muskogee’s first possession, Creeger caught a 21-yard TD and Bixby led 14-0 after less than three minutes had elapsed. That started a TD trading binge that lasted until the first half’s final moments.
After Muskogee blocked a 28-yard field goal that would have made it 17-0, the Roughers struck quickly with quarterback Ty Williams’ 85-yard TD dash.
Bixby made it 20-7 on Creeger’s 25-yard TD catch with 27 seconds left in the first quarter.
Muskogee scored on the second quarter’s opening play as Ty Williams connected with Bradley on a 75-yard TD bomb.
The Spartans, however, quickly made it 28-14 on Brennan Presley’s 12-yard TD catch, assisted by Bear Daniel’s block, and Corbin Chambers added a 2-point conversion run.
Ty Williams answered with a 41-yard completion to Bradley that was followed by a 28-yard TD to Kaunor Ashley as the Roughers cut their deficit to 28-21 with 7:16 left in the first half.
But then the Spartans took control and scored the game’s final five TDs.
“After giving them several quick strikes, the pressure was on to come back and answer the call,” Montgomery said.