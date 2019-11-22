OKLAHOMA CITY — On a cold Friday night, Del City fans brought a banner draped over the front of their visitors’ side stands that warned Bixby, “Your winning streak’s over.”
Three hours later, top-ranked Bixby left Putnam City Stadium with its 24th consecutive win, 47-19, before an estimated 1,500 fans in the Class 6AII semifinals.
Sophomore running back Braylin Presley, who had 286 total yards and three touchdowns, noticed that sign when he stepped on the field.
“Sometimes you can’t listen to your critics, you’ve just got to play your game,” he said. “I knew we had to just go out and execute and then they would take that sign down real soon.”
The defending champion Spartans were in command from the opening minute against third-ranked Del City and led 40-13 at halftime. Bixby (12-0) advances to the 6AII title game for the sixth consecutive year against No. 2 Stillwater (12-0) at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
“It never gets old,” said Bixby coach Loren Montgomery, whose team has been in every 6AII state final. “We’re excited to play well against a good Del City team that got better as the year went along and get back to the championship game.”
Stillwater defeated Choctaw 62-12 with Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy in attendance to see his quarterback son, Gunnar, lead the Pioneers back to the 6AII title game.
OSU plays at West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Bixby’s Mason Williams completed 20-of-27 passes for 271 yards and three TDs. Brennan Presley caught nine passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the first-ever meeting between the Spartans and Eagles.
Del City (9-3) was in the semifinals for the first time since its 1976 state title season.
Bixby needed only 48 seconds to open the scoring as Braylin Presley reached the end zone on a 13-yard run — assisted by Caleb Townsend’s block — that capped a five-play, 59-yard drive.
Two minutes later, the Spartans increased their lead to 14-0 as Luke Creeger got behind the secondary and caught a 65-yard bomb.
“That one felt nice,” said Williams, who completed his first eight passes. “I thought it might be a little long and Luke did too, but it fell in perfectly.”
Bixby threatened to make it 21-0, but Del City’s Kyshon Murray came up with an interception off a deflection. On fourth-and-1, Del City quarterback Quinlan Ganther broke loose for a 66-yard TD scamper that made it 14-7.
Late in the first quarter, Bixby had a TD wiped out by a penalty and settled for Reis Vernon’s 25-yard field goal for a 17-7 lead. Braylin Presley set up the kick with a 38-yard run.
After Del City turned the ball over on downs after a dropped pass in the second quarter’s opening minute, Bixby answered quickly as Braylin Presley reeled off a 45-yard run that set up his 11-yard TD scamper.
Two snaps later, Del City cut its deficit to 24-13 as Ganther connected with Sherod Davis on an 85-yard TD bomb. But the Eagles would not score again until the final two minutes.
“We kind of buckled down (on defense after that) and they have really good players,” Montgomery said. “They’re going to make a few big plays, you know that coming in.”
Brennan Presley caught a 17-yard TD strike with 4:48 left in the first half after Trevon Holt’s fumble recovery at the Del City 22.
The Spartans soon added a safety as Holt tackled the punter in the end zone after a fumbled snap. Brennan Presley’s 6-yard catch with 1:03 left produced the first half’s final TD.
The second half was scoreless until Braylin Presley’s 71-yard TD dash with 6:51 left and the Spartans were on their way back to the state final. Braylin Presley had 15 rushes for 211 yards and six catches for 75.
“I think we got out and took care of what we needed to do,” Williams said.