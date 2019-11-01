A team was going to leave S.E. Williams Stadium on Friday night with more wins than losses on its record.
Booker T. Washington surpassed the .500 mark with a 34-14 victory against Ponca City, which dropped to 4-5. The Hornets improved to 5-4 with one game left, against Sand Springs next week.
Both teams were coming off close defeats after Washington lost to Muskogee 7-6 last week.
“It’s a young team,” Washington coach Brad Calip said. “I’m trying to get these guys to the playoffs. Once you get to the playoffs, it’s a new season and that’s what we’re shooting for.”
Washington running back Jaiden Carroll took over the game early, scoring a touchdown on a 30-yard run to cap the Hornets’ first drive.
He punched in from 3 yards out for a TD later in the quarter to give Washington an early 15-0 lead.
Only seven points were scored in the second quarter. The Hornets’ Lathan Boone connected with Gentry Williams, who took the pass for a 56-yard TD.
The Hornets led 21-0 at halftime, largely due to a stellar defensive effort. Ponca City failed to convert a first down other than from a penalty until midway into the second quarter.
The Wildcats finished the half with only three first downs, one of which came via a penalty. Ponca City managed only 21 yards of offense in the half.
Ponca City broke the seal quickly in the second half, though, scoring the first 14 points after intermission, getting touchdowns on its first two possessions.
Carroll ended Ponca City’s run and matched the Wildcats by scoring two touchdowns himself.
Carroll, a freshman, finished with four rushing touchdowns, running for 210 yards on 30 carries.
The performance had Carroll’s coach comparing him to a Washington legend after the game.
“I just told him, ‘There was another great one who played for Oklahoma State — (Baltimore Ravens running back) Justice Hill,’” Calip said. “He’s just right in that. He’s gonna be in that mold by two or three years.”