SAND SPRINGS — Even though Booker T. Washington already knew its playoff spot was set, it was still important to keep up momentum in the regular season finale against Sand Springs.
The fifth-ranked Hornets did just that as they beat the Sandites 34-7 in District 6AII-2 action Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Booker T. Washington (6-4, 5-2) had already secured third place in the district, regardless of the outcome against Sand Springs (2-8, 1-6).
The Hornets will be at No. 3 Del City in the opening round next Friday. The Eagles (8-2, 6-1) fell 48-23 to No. 2 Stillwater on Friday night in a winner-take-all game for the District 6AII-1 title.
This is also a rematch of a first round game from last year, won 38-28 by Stillwater.
“I think we match up well with our speed and talent,” Booker T. Washington coach Brad Calip said. “It’s a new season and everybody is 0-0.”
Freshman quarterback Lathan Boone passed for 224 yards and three touchdowns for the Hornets. J.J. Hester caught two of those TDs and finished with seven catches for 149 yards.
Boone has taken over at quarterback for Gentry Williams, who missed Friday’s game but should be back to play at wide receiver next week. Calip knows that there isn’t much of a dropoff with Boone, though.
“(Boone) started our first game against North Little Rock and has played quite a lot,” Calip said. “He has some experience. He kept his composure well and used his swagger to get the offense going tonight.”
Booker T. Washington scored first on a 72-yard strike from Boone to Hester with 3:35 left in the second quarter.
Hester caught the ball around the BTW 40-yard line, broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline to the end zone.
Ethan Washington then scored a 10-yard run and added the 2-point conversion with 41 seconds remaining in the first half.
Sand Springs had a couple of opportunities to score after Booker T. Washington turnovers.
The first came after Bryson Chase recovered a fumbled punt at the BTW 28-yard line with 4:27 left in the first quarter.
The Hornets eventually held at their 11-yard line with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter. Chase then came up with an interception at the BTW 35-yard line 91 seconds into the second quarter.
The Sandites marched but were turned away again after a pass to the end zone on fourth-and-4 at the BTW 14 fell incomplete at the 6:02 mark of the second quarter.
BTW scored on its opening possession of the second half. Washington did the honors again, this time from 16 yards out with 9:15 left in the third quarter.
The Hornets made it 26-0 after Hester caught a deflected pass and dragged his feet on a 23-yard strike from Boone with 2:29 remaining in the third quarter on a fourth-down play.
Sand Springs got on the board with one minute left in the third quarter, courtesy of a 41-yard strike from Braden Foster to Jacob Snodgrass.
The last score of the night came when Boone connected with Krishawn Brown from 19 yards out with 7:31 to play.