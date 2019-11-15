BIXBY — Bixby got going as soon as Braylin Presley did Friday night.
The Spartans handled Midwest City 42-10 in the first round of the Class 6AII playoffs at Spartan Stadium. Bixby started the game with 21 unanswered points in the first quarter, and although the Bombers held strong the rest of the three quarters, Midwest City was unable to overcome the early deficit.
“Any time you go against Midwest City, you know you’re in for a battle,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “We’ve had some really good matchups with them the last two years.”
It took only 1:17 for Bixby to score its 10th first-drive touchdown of the season as Presley, a sophomore, took a carry for a 38-yard score. Presley’s long run was a sign of things to come. He ended the night with 230 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries.
After his first touchdown, Presley didn’t find the end zone again until the third quarter, during which he scored two. Presley’s 55-yard run in the third quarter ended Bixby’s scoring drought after the Spartans went the entire second quarter without tallying points. Presley’s second touchdown of the quarter was a 2-yard run later in the frame. His last of the game was also Bixby’s last — a 10-yard run with 3:58 remaining.
“We were able to establish a running game and that was nice,” Montgomery said. “(Presley) had a good night. He’s been making big plays all year and hopefully we can continue that trend.”
Presley wasn’t the only one in his family to make plays Friday night. His older brother, senior Brennan Presley, was the defensive MVP and also part of that 21-point first quarter for Bixby.
Spartans quarterback Mason Williams threw an interception in the end zone during Bixby’s second drive of the game trying to connect with Brennan for a long touchdown. Brennan would get his touchdown moments later, though, redeeming his quarterback with an interception, which he returned for a 20-yard score.
Brennan caught another interception late in the fourth quarter to give the ball back to the Spartans to drain the clock and end the game.
Carson Chambers’ 1-yard touchdown run as the wildcat quarterback was responsible for Bixby’s third TD of the quarter to go up 21-0. The Spartans didn’t score again until Braylin Presley’s second touchdown of the game at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter.
Bixby’s win over Midwest City advanced it in the 6AII bracket to a matchup against Del City, which defeated Booker T. Washington on Friday night.
“I don’t know much about (Del City),” Montgomery said. “I’ve seen them on tape just a little bit. I know just enough to know they’re athletic and kind of a base scheme on defense.”