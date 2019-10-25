BRISTOW — On a cold and rainy night, Bristow coach Brett Jones got even wetter just a few moments after his team’s District 4A-3 showdown with Wagoner.
And it wasn’t just because the precipitation increased.
Bristow senior lineman Luke Fortney dumped a water bucket on an unsuspecting Jones — the first time that it had happened to him after a victory in his seven seasons as the Purple Pirates’ coach.
“Isn’t that ironic on a rainy night,” Jones said with a smile. “But I’ll take all those baths they want to give me. I don’t know how cold it was, I’m so excited by the win.”
Junior quarterback Stephon Tolon rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the sixth-ranked Purple Pirates past No. 4 Wagoner 30-7 at Hafer Field.
Bristow (7-1, 5-0) can clinch its first district title since 1999 with a win next week at Catoosa. For Wagoner (6-2, 4-1), which has seven district titles in a row, it was its largest losing margin since a 37-14 setback against Sallisaw on Halloween 2008.
“There were three or four plays that just made a gigantic difference,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “We don’t convert a fourth-and-1, we don’t catch a touchdown pass and we give up a touchdown on a kick return. This thing could have been a lot closer and more competitive game in the end, but we didn’t make those plays.
”We moved the ball, but then we fizzled out and didn’t finish. I’m not giving up on this team, I think we have tons of potential. I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet. Bristow played a great game. This is a tough loss, we built this game up.”
The Purple Pirates avenged a 29-28 overtime loss in last year’s meeting when Wagoner never led until the final play.
“After losing by one last year we came into this game more hungry,” Bristow defensive back Jalen Fullbright said. “We want that district title.”
Fullbright delivered a pivotal play late in the third quarter after Wagoner had gained some momentum for the first time on Sawyer Jones’ 45-yard touchdown pass to NuNu Clayton in the left flat. Clayton’s TD followed a foiled Bristow fake punt at midfield and cut Bristow’s lead to 17-7.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Fullbright raced 92 yards for a touchdown.
“I was just mad because they (Bulldogs) were screaming ‘We’re still in this.’” Fullbright said. “They kick it to me and I had to shut them up.
“I saw that gap and I had to show them what a 4.3 40 looked like.”
After DJ Overstreet’s crunching tackle stopped a Wagoner fourth-down play at its 30 early in the fourth quarter, Bristow struck quickly again as Jake Boomer scored on a 13-yard run.
Overstreet also had a big hit that stopped another fourth-down play just short of the yardage to gain early in the second quarter, ending Wagoner’s opening possession.
“I wanted to set the tone,” Overstreet said.
Two plays later, Tolon raced 76 yards to the Wagoner 7. On fourth down, Tolon followed the right side of the line and powered into the end zone for a touchdown that made it 10-0.
That was Bristow’s second possession. The Purple Pirates opened the game with a 17-play, 57-yard drive that chewed up over nine minutes and was capped by Patrick Lupp’s 34-yard field goal. Bristow converted three fourth downs on the possession.
”That’s exactly what we wanted to do,” Jones said about opening with a time-consuming scoring drive.
Bristow made it 17-0 early in the third quarter when Tolon scored on a 42-yard scamper.
“He’s getting better and better each game,” Jones said. ”He does a good job directing our (Flexbone) offense and is a real good runner. He showed what he can do tonight.”
Wagoner responded with Clayton’s TD before Fullbright’s kickoff return sealed the outcome.
“It’s good to have fast guys,” Jones said. “This is one of our biggest wins, it’s huge for our program and community. Our defense really came up big. We needed this win. Our guys played hard enough and deserved it.”