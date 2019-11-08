ENID — Class 6AI No. 5 Broken Arrow turned in a dominating performance Friday night to close out the regular season.
The Tigers churned out 435 yards on offense and dismantled Enid 56-7 at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
“It was very businesslike here in Enid,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said. “We were able to get a lot of guys into the game. And our young guys made a lot of plays.”
Sanchez Banks was the Tigers’ spark early on, with two touchdowns in the first quarter. Banks rushed for 53 yards on eight carries, and he had TD runs of 5 and 7 yards in the first 12 minutes of the game. He also added a 13-yard TD run early in the second quarter.
Jake Raines threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Tory Dillard in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Raines’ second TD pass was a 26-yard connection with Keyon Barnett, and Broken Arrow led 35-0 at intermission.
Julian Mosley scored on a 4-yard run for the Tigers in the third quarter before Enid (0-10, 0-7 District 6AI-1) scored its final TD of the season — on a 66-yard pass from Blake Priest to Demarus Porter.
Lance Young scored Broken Arrow’s final two touchdowns on runs of 11 and 35 yards in the fourth quarter.
For the Tigers (8-2, 6-1), Raines completed 8-of-10 passes for 172 yards.
Barnett and Isaiah Keller had three catches apiece for Broken Arrow, and Mosley led with 82 yards rushing.
Up next for the Tigers will be a matchup with rival Union in the quarterfinals of the 6AI playoffs. Broken Arrow finished second in 6A-1 and Union was the third-place team in 6AI-2.
“Next week we anticipate for the first time this season having our starting 22,” Alexander said. “We haven’t had that all season. Hopefully we can be sharp and give ourselves a chance to win.”