Despite its early-season success, Central is finding there is still a need for improvement as District 4A-4 play reaches its midpoint.
After staying close for a quarter, the Braves were hit with a burst of 41 unanswered points from Broken Bow and the Savages rolled to a 52-14 district win Thursday at Milton Stadium.
“We just didn’t match their energy tonight,” Central coach Kip Shaw said.
Central (5-2, 2-2) won its first five games, but after that promising start, the Braves have been outscored 102-22 in dropping their past two district games.
“For us, it’s still a matter of growth and maturity,” Shaw said. “We have to learn how to handle success.”
The Braves committed four turnovers (three lost fumbles, one interception) and finished with minus-15 yards rushing.
In addition, 74 yards in penalties on 10 infractions did not help the Braves’ cause against the Savages (6-1, 4-0).
“One thing I will say for our kids is that they never quit,” Shaw said. “We played hard. We just made too many mistakes. We have to stop being inconsistent all game long.”
After Broken Bow grabbed an early lead on an 8-yard touchdown run by Junior Crain on its first possession, the mistakes piled up for Central.
The ball slipped out of quarterback KT Owens’ hand as he was trying to pass and Broken Bow recovered at the Braves 20-yard line. The Savages settled for a 40-yard field goal and led 11-0 with 6:33 to play in the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, the Braves cut into their deficit when Owens hooked up with Tyionn Cox on a 35-yard TD pass to bring Central within 11-7 at the 3:44 mark.
From there, though, Broken Bow took control scoring the next 41 points via six TDs, two of which were set up by Central miscues.
Chandler Fleming tossed two TD passes in the first half and his 5-yard TD scamper sent Broken Bow into the locker room at halftime with a 39-7 cushion.
Ryan Blanque also had a 2-yard TD run for Broken Bow in the half.
The Savages took the kickoff to start the second half and drove 89 yards in 12 plays, capping the drive with Crain’s 11-yard burst off left guard.
Crain finished with a game-high 107 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Reserve quarterback Brian Garrett, who added 90 yards on the ground, ended the Savages’ scoring with an 11-yard jaunt late in the third quarter.
That TD made it 52-7 and invoked a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Central’s final touchdown was a 55-yard connection from Owens, who passed for 190 yards, to Trae Washington with 4:48 to play.
Washington finished with eight catches for 122 yards.
“Trae does his best to make plays for us,” Shaw said.