Claremore quarterback Charlie Murdock enjoyed Thursday's special noon starting time although he wouldn't want to play in the afternoon very often.
"It was unique, it's been a fun experience," Murdock said. "It was cool to do it once, but I think I like Friday Night Lights a little bit better, though."
Murdock completed 5-of-9 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Zebras past Memorial 56-6 at LaFortune Stadium.
The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, was held at noon so it could be played on Thursday as most of the games are in the state this week. LaFortune's other home team, Edison, hosted Hale on Thursday night.
"I appreciate the way Memorial hosted us, the hospitality they showed and for their coach (Brian Worrell) coming up with the idea, and it was a beautiful day to have this type of game." Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said.
Claremore (4-3, 3-1 District 5A-4) scored on three of its first five offensive snaps and had eight touchdowns in the first 14 1/2 minutes as the Zebras led 56-0 with 9:31 left in the second quarter. By that time, Murdock and the rest of Claremore's starters were pulled out of the game.
"I'm real proud of our guys to start fast," Hurt said. "That was our goal -- to come out of the shoots on fire. "We got to play everybody on our team and that's another great thing."
Hurt added the Zebras approached this game as they would any other, except that the pregame meal was at 7:30 a.m.
Dylan Kedzior's 18-yard TD reception opened the scoring with 9:31 left in the first quarter. Murdock completed TD passes of 48 and 55 yards to Deshawn Kinnard. Jace Hightower had touchdown runs of 34 and 50 yards. Brooks Sherl had a TD reception and picked off a Chargers pass. Claremore's defense scored a pair of TDs on Aidan Stimson's 43-yard interception return and Mason Hayes' 15-yard fumble return.
Memorial (0-7, 0-4) avoided the shutout when Mykell Lofton scored on an 11-yard run to open the fourth quarter.
The Zebras have won three in a row.
"We've been practicing really hard the last couple weeks, we knew we hadn't started the season very good," Murdock said. "We're coming together as a team, not just focused on ourselves but playing for our teammates."