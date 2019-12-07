EDMOND — Kobe Crews said he was completely surprised by what had happened, but it meant seven points for his Carl Albert Titans football team.
Crews went 71 yards with an amazing blocked field goal, helping the No. 1 Titans capture a fourth straight 5A state championship Saturday with a 30-15 win over No. 3 OKC Bishop McGuinness in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
Ezra Gustafson returned one of his two fourth-quarter interceptions for a touchdown and Kentrell Bizzell had a 54-yard TD run as Carl Albert beat McGuinness in the final for the third time in four years and captured their 15th gold ball overall.
McGuinness lined up for a second-quarter field goal attempt, but Crews raced in from the left side, grabbed the ball with his right hand just as Irish kicker Zach Schmitt made impact with it off the tee and raced untouched down the right sideline.
“It was one fluid motion,” Crews said. “I didn’t even recognize that I had caught it, but when I did, I just took off. I was super surprised.”
Carl Albert, which saw a 40-game winning streak broken by Piedmont on Oct. 4, capped a 13-1 campaign and is 54-2 over the past four seasons. The Titans allowed only 6.1 points per game in 2019, one of the lowest totals in school history.
TCU commit Dominic Richardson led McGuinness with 146 rushing yards in his final high school game.