Edison hadn’t won a district championship or a playoff game since 1992. The first part of that changed two weeks ago with a 49-7 victory against Durant.
The second-ranked Eagles then took care of the postseason drought with a 55-27 victory over Pryor in a Class 5A first-round game Friday night at LaFortune Stadium.
Edison (10-1) will host McGuinness in the quarterfinals next Friday. The third-ranked Irish (9-2) beat No. 8 Ardmore 46-14. Pryor finished 6-5.
“This is special for our program,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “We have had a lot of firsts the last couple of years. Overall it’s a great feeling.”
Edison rushed for 306 yards and held Pryor to 40.
Sevion Morrison rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Gerard Thompson gained 130 yards and one TD on just eight carries.
Thomas Ivy scored a pair of TDs, including the biggest play of the night.
Pryor had the ball near midfield with 3 seconds remaining in the first half and rifled a deep pass. Ivy intercepted the ball, got a head of steam and raced 90 yards to the end zone.
“That was huge,” Daniels said. “Gerard also did a great job tonight, but he has been for a couple of weeks now.”
Edison scored first when Morrison raced down the left sideline 49 yards at 7:41 of the first quarter.
He also scored from 4 yards out in the wildcat formation with 19 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The Tigers got on the board with 6:44 left in the second quarter on a 33-yard strike from Trapper Gilstrap to Jacob Wood.
The Eagles responded on their ensuing drive with another Morrison TD from the wildcat formation, this time covering 2 yards, with 2:53 to play in the half.
“I felt our offense was sound when needed them to be and the defense played lights out,” Daniels said.
Thompson extended the advantage to 34-6 when he galloped 69 yards with 8:24 remaining in the third quarter. Ivy scored on a 3-yard run 11 seconds into the fourth.
The Eagles then got another interception return for a TD just over a minute later, this time from Wyatt Ellis, covering 35 yards.
Wood scored on a 4-yard run with 6:35 left, but Edison countered 16 seconds later on an 86-yard TD pass from Louis Perona to Xavier Richards.
Gilstrap had a couple of late TD passes against the Eagles reserves.