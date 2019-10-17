BROKEN ARROW — Just when it looked like Broken Arrow was finally on the verge of overcoming a scrappy Edmond Santa Fe team, the Tigers just couldn’t hang on.
Caleb Bielamowicz kicked an 18-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to lift No. 10 Edmond Santa Fe to a 23-21 victory over No. 2 Broken Arrow on Thursday night in District 6AI-1 action.
Broken Arrow (5-2, 3-1) had taken a 21-20 lead with 1:27 left on a 5-yard run by Sanchez Banks and a conversion kick by Tyler Crawford.
But Edmond Santa Fe (5-2, 3-1) roared back, converting a key fourth-and-5 from the BA 39-yard line right at the down marker on a pass from quarterback Jorgen Olsen to Talyn Shettron.
Then Shettron made the play of the game, a 33-yard leaping reception down to the 1 with 6 seconds remaining, which set up the winning field goal.
“He’s quite a player,” Wolves coach Kyle White said about Shettron, a sophomore who had eight receptions for 159 yards. “He’s really talented. He’s a special talent. That’s our guy. We were going to him in those situations.”
The Tigers returned the kickoff on the final play to the Santa Fe 15 after several laterals before finally being tackled.
Olsen finished with 216 yards on 16-of-28 passing.
Banks led BA with 119 yards rushing on 23 carries. Quarterback Jake Raines completed 11-of-19 passes for 162 yards.
“Coming to the east side is tough, I don’t care who you are playing,” White said. “And BA is a heck of a football team. Our mindset was, on that final drive, get in field goal range.”
The Tigers hurt themselves with four lost fumbles.
“You have to put most of the onus on that loss on me and getting the kids ready,” BA coach David Alexander said. “Too many silly, silly mistakes. We’re not good enough, with all the players we have out and all of the backups playing, to take anyone lightly, and Edmond Santa Fe is a heck of a football team. They’ve proven that.
“We had them right where we wanted them and we just didn’t make the plays.”
The first half featured an offensive explosion in the first 13-plus minutes in which the only difference between the teams was a missed extra-point kick. The Tigers led the Wolves 14-13 at intermission in a half the featured only two punts.
Broken Arrow scored on its first series on a 7-yard pass from Raines to Isaiah Keller. Santa Fe countered with an 11-yard TD run by Olsen to tie the game at 7-7.
Edmond Santa Fe took a 13-7 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by tailack Ethan Hyche. The TD was set up by a Broken Arrow fumble at its own 21.
BA took a 14-13 lead on the next series on a 22-yard TD run by Mykel Matthews early in the second quarter.
Both first-half Tigers touchdowns were set up long kickoff returns by Matthews, one down to the Edmond Santa Fe 45 and the other to 44.
After a 30-minute halftime the featured an extravaganza by the Tigers’ band, Broken Arrow was driving down the field on its first possession when disaster struck. A fourth-down fumble by Raines was scooped up and returned 70 yards for a touchdown by Angelo Rankin to give the Wolves a 20-14 lead midway through the third quarter.