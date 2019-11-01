JENKS — Edmond Santa Fe sophomore Talyn Shettron has already been offered scholarships by Oklahoma State and Arkansas.
On Friday night, he showed Jenks why he is being highly recruited by major colleges.
Shettron caught eight passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including the 89-yard winning bomb with 4:46 left to lift the fifth-ranked Wolves past the No. 2 Trojans 33-30 in a District 6AI-1 showdown at Allan Trimble Stadium.
It was the second blockbuster win for Santa Fe (7-2, 5-1) in the Tulsa area in the past three weeks as the Wolves won 23-21 at Broken Arrow, which also was ranked No. 2 at that time.
“We’ve been looked down upon by the East-side teams so we just had to prove what we could do,” Shettron said.
Jenks’ loss was bad news for Broken Arrow as Santa Fe can win the district with a victory over No. 7 Norman next Friday. Santa Fe and Broken Arrow are tied for the district lead, but Santa Fe would win on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Jenks (5-4, 4-2) hosts Westmoore and may need a win to qualify for the playoffs.
Santa Fe quarterback Jorgen Olsen was nearly perfect, as he completed 21-of-25 passes for 325 yards and accounted for four TDs. His counterpart, Jenks’ Stephen Kittleman, was 13-of-20 for 168 yards and two TDs to Justin Murphy.
With 5:03 left, Kittleman connected with Murphy on a 48-yard bomb to give Jenks a 30-26 lead. But on the Wolves’ next snap after the ensuing kickoff, Shettron got behind the Trojans’ secondary for the winning touchdown.
“We actually thought of that (play) at halftime, we made an adjustment,” Shettron said.
Santa Fe led 20-17 at halftime, but Jenks took its first lead on Will Cox’s 14-yard TD run — aided by James Pruitt’s block — with 9:22 left in the third quarter. Cox finished with 17 carries for 110 yards.
The Wolves had a major scoring chance end with an interception by Jenks’ Cade Stacy at the Trojans 2 late in the third quarter. But Jenks went three-and-out and Santa Fe soon threatened again, but had to settle for Caleb Bielamowicz’s tying 19-yard field early in the fourth quarter.
On Jenks’ ensuing possession, Santa Fe linebacker Collin Oliver — another major college recruit — intercepted a Kittleman screen at the Trojans’ 44. That set up Bielamowicz’s 31-yard field goal that gave the Wolves a 26-23 lead with 5:26 remaining, the first of three lead changes in a 40-second span.
Shettron quickly ended Jenks’ ensuing and last possession with an interception and the Wolves ran out the final 4 ½ minutes. Santa Fe held the ball for 32 of the game’s 48 minutes.
“Hats off to Santa Fe, they played a great football game,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “They made the plays they needed to make, we didn’t. The two turnovers were big in the second half, great plays by their players defensively and their offense kept our offense off the field. They played better than us was the bottom line.”
In the first half, six of the seven possessions ended with scores. The only defensive stop came against Jenks on the opening drive.
After a 13-yard punt, Santa Fe drove 68 yards in eight plays. Olsen scored from the 1, set up by a 27-yard pass to Angelo Rankin.
Jenks answered with a seven-play, 67-yard drive. Cox notched the tying TD as he bounced around left end from the 5.
Early in the second quarter, Santa Fe took a 14-7 lead when Shettron pulled down Olsen’s 14-yard TD pass in the back of the end zone, capping a 12-play, 80-yard drive.
Jenks tied the game at 14 when Murphy hauled in Kittleman’s 12-yard pass for a TD in the right corner of the end zone with 4:19 left in the half.
Santa Fe regained the lead 20-14 on Shettron’s diving 11-yard TD catch with 30 seconds left in the first half.
“He’s really good,” Riggs said.