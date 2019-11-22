EDMOND — The journey wasn’t without bumps along the way, but the Jenks Trojans are back where they expect to be every year.
The No. 3 Trojans punched their ticket back into the 6A Division I championship game Friday, taking control from the outset and rolling to a 48-20 triumph over Moore in the semifinals before about 4,000 spectators at Edmond North’s Huskies Stadium.
Stephen Kittleman went 10-for-13 for 252 yards and two touchdowns — and also rushed for two TDs — and Will Cox ran for 122 yards and two scores as the tradition-rich Trojans qualified to play in a championship game for the 26th time.
The defense was again sensational, holding Moore’s powerful rushing game in check. University of Kansas commit Daniel Hishaw had only 54 yards on 11 carries, and Jayce Gardner managed 42 yards on 14 carries.
The pair combined for nearly 400 yards in Moore’s 41-28 quarterfinal upset of Edmond Santa Fe last week.
As a team, the Trojans held the Lions to 109 rushing yards. Moore was averaging more than 300 yards per game.
Jenks (8-4) won for the seventh time in its past eight games after consecutive losses to Bixby, Union and Broken Arrow in a 1-3 start.
“We’ve grown so much,” Cox said. “To think the same team that lost to Bixby 57-7 is standing here talking about playing for the state title shows you what this team is about. We stuck it out and grinded it out, and that’s what Jenks Trojans football is about.”
Now, the Trojans can sit back and watch at home Saturday when No. 1 Owasso (11-0) and No. 2 Broken Arrow (9-2) battle for the other championship berth in a 7 p.m. kickoff in the Trojans’ Allan Trimble Stadium.
The championship game is 8 p.m., Dec. 7 at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
Justin Murphy had a huge game with six receptions for 172 yards. He got wide open to catch a 49-yard TD pass from Kittleman that helped the Trojans take control early and caught a 51-yarder to set up a third-quarter score.
Murphy said he and his teammates never doubted, even when going through their tough early patch.
“We’ve believed in ourselves from the get-go,” Murphy said. “We faced some adversity, but these guys know how to face adversity and we’ve just gotten better and better.”
Following a late-season script, the Trojans roared out of the gate and didn’t let up until it didn’t matter any more. As in the quarterfinal win at Mustang last week, they scored touchdowns on seven of their first eight possessions and led 48-13 in the third quarter.
The Trojans held Moore (6-6) to three-and-outs on the Lions’ first two possessions and quickly led 13-0. Kittleman capped a 59-yard drive with a 1-yard run and threw 49 yards to Murphy on the second play of the next series.
Moore finally got going and Hishaw scrambled right on fourth down to throw a 23-yard TD strike to Jamis Rereford and the Lions were within 13-6.
But the Trojans bore down and had the game out of reach early in the third quarter. Kittleman threw a 26-yard TD pass to Bo Estes and Cox scored twice on short runs before halftime and the Trojans led 34-13.
Kittleman then started the third quarter with a 51-yard pass to Murphy to the Lions’ 4, and capped the drive with a 1-yard run and it was 41-13.
Jenks, which has won 16 titles, makes a return trip to the Division I final in coach Keith Riggs’ second season at the helm.
“We’re ready to go,” Kittleman said. “We’re ready to bring another state championship to Jenks.”