MUSTANG — The Jenks Trojans are starting to enjoy these football trips to the western half of the state.
In their first trip in three weeks, the No. 6 Trojans seemed honed to razor sharpness. They wasted little time in taking control and marching to a 55-28 win over No. 2 Mustang in the first round of the 6A Division I playoffs Friday night before about 5,000 spectators in Bronco Stadium.
On Oct. 25, the Trojans rolled past a highly touted Norman squad, 49-23.
“I feel like we play better on the road,” senior running back Will Cox said. “I think we come out ready to play and the fans get us excited, coming into a hostile environment.”
Said senior defensive back Grant Lohr: “We’d rather play at home, but it sure is a lot of fun to beat somebody in their own house.”
Cox accounted for nearly 300 yards of offense and scored three times, Lohr returned an interception for a touchdown and Stephen Kittleman threw TD passes to five receivers as the Trojans posted their 100th all-time playoff win.
“We’ve handled being on the road really well, and that’s a good thing because we’re gonna be on the road again,” coach Keith Riggs said.
The Trojans advanced to play Moore’s Lions in the semifinals next weekend. The Lions knocked off No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe in another first-round game Friday.
The OSSAA is expected to announce times and neutral sites on Saturday.
Jenks has now won at least one playoff game in 14 consecutive seasons and advanced to the semifinals 25 times in the past 28 years.
In winning for the sixth time in their last seven games, the Trojans (7-4) scored touchdowns on seven of their first eight possessions and didn’t punt until the fourth quarter. They led 21-0 at halftime and 55-14 in the third quarter before the reserves took over.
The opening drive of the game — capped by a 4-yard run by Cox — was a masterpiece. The Trojans went 83 yards in 12 plays, consuming seven minutes and 45 seconds. They made six first downs and never snapped the ball on third down.
Quipped Riggs: “Your defense is really good when they’re standing on the sideline and your offense is holding the ball for (nearly) eight minutes.”
Kittleman said it set the tone for a night when the Trojan offense seemed relentless.
“We came out and ran the ball and passed the ball and wore ‘em out a little bit,” he said. “It was just a really solid drive and that gave us some momentum for the rest of the game.”
Kittleman went 16-for-25 for 271 yards and went over 2,000 yards for the season.
The Trojans frequently made it look easy. Cox caught a pass from Kittleman in the flat and turned it into a 28-yard TD for the Trojans’ second score and Murphy caught a crossing route and turned it into a 46-yard scoring play to make it 21-0 before half.
Hayden Conrad, Mustang’s 6-foot-6 senior quarterback, finally got going and threw an 83-yard bomb to Tristan Plumlee to start the second half, but Cox had a 40-yard TD run, Kittleman threw 34 yards to Branden Elrod and Bo Estes caught a 36-yarder and it was quickly 41-7.
Cox finished with 152 rushing yards on 20 carries and went over 1,000 yards for the season. He also caught four passes for 49 yards.
Griffin Forbes had a 44-yard run in the first quarter and totaled 61 rushing yards on four carries. Estes caught six passes for 79 yards and Malachi Penland also caught a TD pass from Kittleman.