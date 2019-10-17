EDMOND — It’s just getting repetitive for Jenks at this point. For the third week in a row, the Class 6AI No. 3 Trojans started fast and blew past another District 6AI-1 opponent with ease.
This week it was Jenks recording a 55-10 victory over Edmond Memorial on Thursday night at the Bulldogs’ new stadium.
The Trojans (4-3, 3-1 6AI-1) scored the game’s first 34 points, and the game was seemingly in hand midway through the second quarter.
Will Cox put the Trojans on the scoreboard first on a 4-yard run with 7:52 left in the opening quarter. From there, Jenks tacked on two more touchdowns before the first 12 minutes elapsed — one on Cox recovering a blocked punt in the end zone, and the other when Grant Lohr ran in from 15 yards.
Up 20-0 heading into the second quarter, Jenks’ Kobey Rogers collected an 8-yard touchdown run at the 11:25 mark of the second quarter.
Then quarterback Stephen Kittleman got in on the action.
The junior signal-caller threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to James Pruitt with 5:29 left until halftime.
Edmond Memorial’s first points came on a 34-yard field goal, but Jenks added a 1-yard TD run by Cox with 36 seconds left in the first half, and the Trojans led 41-3 at intermission.
Cox had a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Griffin Forbes had a 17-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to cap Jenks’ scoring.
It was the Trojans’ third straight game with 55 or more points, after hanging at least 60 against Yukon and Enid in recent weeks.
The Trojans finished with 468 yards on offense, and it was a balanced effort with 245 yards passing and 223 yards rushing. Kittleman had 233 of the passing yards while completing 18-of-25 passes, and Cox was the Trojans’ leading rusher with 137 yards on nine carries.
Edmond Memorial was limited to 175 yards of offense while falling to 0-7 and 0-4 in district play.