NORMAN — The question was how much better the Jenks Trojans have gotten as a football team after rolling to consecutive blowout wins the past three weeks.
A great deal, apparently, and it showed on a cold and rainy Friday as the No. 3 Trojans scored 27 first-quarter points and raced to a 49-25 win over No. 2 Norman, spoiling the Tigers’ homecoming, before several hundred fans in Harve Collins Field.
“I think a lot of people had a lot of questions about our team coming into this game,” Trojans senior running back Will Cox said. “I think this was a big statement for our team and put everybody else on notice for the rest of the year.”
Cox rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and scored with a 63-yard screen pass from Stephen Kittleman, who went 12-for-17 through the air for 204 yards and also had a 12-yard TD pass to Justin Murphy.
Jenks, in handing Norman (6-2, 3-2) only its second loss in eight games, won its fourth straight after a 1-3 start and improved to 4-1 in District 6AI-1, tied for first place with Broken Arrow and Edmond Santa Fe.
The Trojans host Santa Fe next Friday and are guaranteed of playing at home in the first round of the playoffs if they win their final two district games. Jenks closes the regular season at home against Westmoore on Nov. 8.
Jenks rolled up 485 yards to offset a huge night by Norman quarterback Cade Horton. The University of Oklahoma baseball and football commit rushed for 219 yards, passed for 117 and scored three TDs on runs of 69, 43, and 1 yards.
“Norman’s a really good football team with an outstanding quarterback and a really good offensive line,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “I was really impressed with Cade Horton, so yeah, it was a good win for us.”
The Trojans took Horton out of the game early by intercepting his first two passes (by Grant Lohr and Matt Ackerly) and turned both into short, Cox rushing TDs.
They also drove a short field to score after Jayden Patrick’s 47-yard kickoff return, and when Kittleman capped an 80-yard march with his 12-yard TD pass to Murphy on the final play of the first quarter, Jenks led 27-6.
Norman made it closer in the second quarter on Horton’s second long TD run, but the Trojans reasserted control in the third quarter, driving to set up Lohr’s 13-yard TD run and Max Paskvan’s 28-yard field goal that made it 37-13.
Cox turned out the lights by taking Kittleman’s short pass and threading 63 yards through blockers and tacklers until he had found the end zone and Jenks’ lead was 43-19.
Branden Elrod gave the Trojans their final margin by racing 35 yards on a double reverse in the fourth quarter.
Cox, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, said it was the best game of his career, “offensively, for sure.”
Following their difficult front-loaded schedule that included losses to Bixby, Union and Broken Arrow, the Trojans feasted on outmanned foes the last three weeks, outscoring Yukon, Enid and Edmond Memorial by a cumulative margin of 185-34.
“Our goal through that period was to get better every week,” Riggs said. “I hope we improved, and this was our chance to see where we were against a quality opponent. We’ve still got some work to do, but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”