Game to watch
5A No. 7 Claremore (0-0) at 6AII No 10 Bartlesville (0-0)
Both programs open with high hopes. Zebras’ Dylan Kedzior has 16 career TD receptions.
Numbers to know
3,810: Career rushing yards by Edison RB Sevion Morrison. The University of Nebraska commit needs exactly 200 yards to break Spencer Tillman’s school-record 4,009, set in 1982. The Eagles open Friday by hosting Sapulpa.
30: Consecutive regular-season wins for coach Pat Harper’s 3A No. 5 Berryhill Chiefs, who open at home Friday to Mannford. The Chiefs haven’t lost in the regular season since 2015.
28.1: Average yards per completion for Lincoln Christian QB Chase Ricke in the Bulldogs’ 51-19 win over Inola. He went 10-for-11 for 281 yards and five TDs. The 3A No. 2 Bulldogs visit 2A No. 5 Jones.
Players to watch
Barrett Bradbury, WR/FS, Adair
Caught his 22nd career TD pass in a 32-14 win at Dewey last week. The 2A No. 7 Warriors visit Commerce on Friday.
Marcus Esparza, LB/RB, Sapulpa
Had a team-high 122 tackles as a junior. Will have his hands full Friday trying to corral Edison’s flashy Sevion Morrison.
AJ Green, RB, Union
Rushed for 180 yards and a TD in the 47-44 loss at Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge. The Redskins host archrival No. 1 Broken Arrow in their home opener Friday.
Owen Ostroski, DE/TE, Holland Hall
A force on both sides of the ball as the Dutch host annual grudge match with Cascia Hall. Had 20 sacks in his first two seasons.
Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner
Moved from archrival Coweta in the offseason and will face former teammates Friday when the Bulldogs visit the Tigers. Wagoner coach Dale Condict said the 6-foot-6, 210-pound junior could be special.