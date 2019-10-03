Bixby vs Stillwater

Stillwater quarterback Gunnar Gundy, passing over Bixby’s Noah West in last year’s Class 6AII state final, has produced touchdowns on 27 of 31 possessions this season. BRETT ROJOfor the Tulsa World, file

 Brett Rojo

Numbers to know

7,123: Career passing yards by Lincoln Christian senior QB Chase Ricke. He went over 7,000 yards last week when he threw for 362 in a 49-21 win at Stigler. The 3A No. 2 Bulldogs host No. 7 Seminole at 7 p.m. Friday.

436.8: Average total offense for Stillwater QB Gunnar Gundy. The senior southpaw has produced touchdowns on 27 of 31 possessions, averaging 10.3 yards per play. Stillwater visits Midwest City for a key 6AII-1 matchup.

20: Turnovers created in four games by the Muskogee Roughers, who host Sand Springs on Friday. DT Devion Williams has recovered four fumbles and QB/DB Ty Williams has intercepted four passes.

Players to watch

Luke Creeger, WR, Bixby

Has seven TD receptions for No. 1 Spartans, who visit No. 4 B.T. Washington in key District 6AII-2 matchup.

Aidan Currivean, DB, Metro Christian

A defensive ringleader for the 2A No. 2 Patriots, who allow only 14 points per game.

Jaylen Moss, DE, Broken Arrow

Has team-leading four sacks and six QB hurries as Tigers host unbeaten Norman in 6AI-1 showdown.

Easton Kirk, P/WR/DB, Pawhuska

Averages more then 44 yards per punt as the Class A No. 4 Huskies visit No. 8 Tonkawa.

Brody Rice, SS/WR, Mounds

Has five interceptions and four TD catches. Golden Eagles are 4-0 for the first time in 21 years.

