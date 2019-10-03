Numbers to know
7,123: Career passing yards by Lincoln Christian senior QB Chase Ricke. He went over 7,000 yards last week when he threw for 362 in a 49-21 win at Stigler. The 3A No. 2 Bulldogs host No. 7 Seminole at 7 p.m. Friday.
436.8: Average total offense for Stillwater QB Gunnar Gundy. The senior southpaw has produced touchdowns on 27 of 31 possessions, averaging 10.3 yards per play. Stillwater visits Midwest City for a key 6AII-1 matchup.
20: Turnovers created in four games by the Muskogee Roughers, who host Sand Springs on Friday. DT Devion Williams has recovered four fumbles and QB/DB Ty Williams has intercepted four passes.
Players to watch
Luke Creeger, WR, Bixby
Has seven TD receptions for No. 1 Spartans, who visit No. 4 B.T. Washington in key District 6AII-2 matchup.
Aidan Currivean, DB, Metro Christian
A defensive ringleader for the 2A No. 2 Patriots, who allow only 14 points per game.
Jaylen Moss, DE, Broken Arrow
Has team-leading four sacks and six QB hurries as Tigers host unbeaten Norman in 6AI-1 showdown.
Easton Kirk, P/WR/DB, Pawhuska
Averages more then 44 yards per punt as the Class A No. 4 Huskies visit No. 8 Tonkawa.
Brody Rice, SS/WR, Mounds
Has five interceptions and four TD catches. Golden Eagles are 4-0 for the first time in 21 years.