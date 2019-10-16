Numbers to know
2,956: Career rushing yards for Tahlequah RB Dae Dae Leathers. He had 198 yards and two TDs at Collinsville last week and can go over the 3,000-yard plateau Thursday when the No. 2 Tigers visit Pryor in a showdown for first place in District 5A-4.
25: Career rushing games of 100 yards or more by Stillwater RB Qwontrel Walker. The burly junior totals 4,766 yards through the first 29 games of his career as the No. 2 Pioneers, who host Lawton for a District 6AII-1 game Thursday.
6: Interceptions by Muskogee QB/FS Ty Williams, leading a defense that has created 27 takeaways in six games. The No. 3 Roughers visit Shawnee in District 6AII-2 play Thursday.
Players to watch
Braden Hendrix, WR/DB, Berryhill
Has eight TD receptions and averages 19.3 yards per catch as the No. 5 Chiefs visit No. 8 Cascia Hall for first place in District 3A-4.
Connor Johnson, TE/OLB, Lincoln Christian
Two-way standout has nine TD receptions, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions as the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs host Roland.
Jack Long, OLB, Pawhuska
Leads the state with 15 sacks and has seven additional tackles for loss as the Class A No. 4 Huskies visit Osage County rival Hominy.
Hudson Moseby, OT, Owasso
The 6-foot-2, 255-pound junior has 25 pancake blocks for the No. 1 Rams, who play at Southmoore on Thursday night.
Zac Wright, RB, Oologah
Has 687 yards and 10 rushing TDs as the Mustangs visit No. 4 Wagoner in a District 4A-3 grudge match.
-- Mike Brown, Tulsa World