Tahlequah vs Collinsville

Tahlequah running back Dae Dae Leathers (left) reaches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown against Collinsville on Oct. 11. Leathers has 2,956 career rushing yards. Brett Rojo/for the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

Numbers to know

2,956: Career rushing yards for Tahlequah RB Dae Dae Leathers. He had 198 yards and two TDs at Collinsville last week and can go over the 3,000-yard plateau Thursday when the No. 2 Tigers visit Pryor in a showdown for first place in District 5A-4.

25: Career rushing games of 100 yards or more by Stillwater RB Qwontrel Walker. The burly junior totals 4,766 yards through the first 29 games of his career as the No. 2 Pioneers, who host Lawton for a District 6AII-1 game Thursday.

6: Interceptions by Muskogee QB/FS Ty Williams, leading a defense that has created 27 takeaways in six games. The No. 3 Roughers visit Shawnee in District 6AII-2 play Thursday.

Players to watch

Braden Hendrix, WR/DB, Berryhill

Has eight TD receptions and averages 19.3 yards per catch as the No. 5 Chiefs visit No. 8 Cascia Hall for first place in District 3A-4.

Connor Johnson, TE/OLB, Lincoln Christian

Two-way standout has nine TD receptions, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions as the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs host Roland.

Jack Long, OLB, Pawhuska

Leads the state with 15 sacks and has seven additional tackles for loss as the Class A No. 4 Huskies visit Osage County rival Hominy.

Hudson Moseby, OT, Owasso

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound junior has 25 pancake blocks for the No. 1 Rams, who play at Southmoore on Thursday night.

Zac Wright, RB, Oologah

Has 687 yards and 10 rushing TDs as the Mustangs visit No. 4 Wagoner in a District 4A-3 grudge match.

-- Mike Brown, Tulsa World