Numbers to know
4,779: Career rushing yards for Edison RB Sevion Morrison. He broke Spencer Tillman’s school record earlier this year and could go over 5,000 on Friday when the 5A No 3 Eagles visit Coweta.
95: Career receiving TDs by Regent Prep’s Jack Wright. He is tied for the national record, needing one to break it Friday when Watts visits the Class B No. 1 Rams.
8.9: Average yards per carry for Muskogee RB Jimmie Coleman. He has 844 yards and 10 TDs as the No. 3 Roughers host No. 5 Sapulpa on Friday.
Players to watch
Kaden Hanna, NG, Cleveland
The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder “controls our defense and demands a double-team on every play,” coach Ricky Ward said. The Tigers visit Bristow on Friday.
Mario Kirby, WR, Owasso
Averages 24.6 yards per catch and has a team-leading four TD receptions as the No. 1 Rams host Norman North.
Dae Dae Leathers, RB, Tahlequah
Has rushed for 756 yards and nine TDs as Tigers visit Collinsville in a battle for a share of first place in District 5A-4.
Jackson Pool, RG, Cascia Hall
Two-year starter has been instrumental in Commandos’ smooth transition from a run-first mentality to wide-open passing attack. Cascia visits Vinita.
Jack Synar, MLB, Bishop Kelley
Has a team-leading 64 tackles as the Comets host Durant in District 5A-3 action Friday.