Numbers to know
677: Miles the Baker Spartans must travel one way to play the Lincoln County Lions in the first round of the Montana Class B state football playoffs — about 12 hours by car and only slightly less than the distance from Tulsa to Chicago, Illinois.
31: Consecutive quarters 6AII No. 1 Bixby has gone without trailing on the scoreboard, since an early 13-7 deficit at Mansfield (Texas) Timberview on Aug. 30. The Spartans visit Shawnee on Friday.
21: Consecutive games with at least one rushing TD by Stillwater junior RB Qwontrel Walker as the No. 2 Pioneers visit Putnam City on Friday. The streak began in a 2017 playoff loss to Bixby.
Players to watch
Zac Buchanan, OL/DL, Pawnee
Captains an offensive line that is paving the way for the Class A No. 6 Black Bears to average 36.1 points and 347 rushing yards per game.
Will Cox, RB, Jenks
Has 13 rushing TDs as the improving Trojans host Edmond Santa Fe in a game likely to determine a 6AI home-field playoff berth.
Jayden Garner, WR, Skiatook
Averages 26.1 yards per reception as the No. 9 Bulldogs host No. 6 Collinsville in another crucial battle in the Highway 20 war.
Daymon Levell, LB/RB, Lincoln Christian
Averages a team-leading 7.4 tackles per game as the No. 2 Bulldogs host Idabel, trying to clinch a District 3A-3 home playoff berth.
Kentrell Mitchum, P, Muskogee
A weapon in the kicking game, averaging 40.2 yards per punt as the Roughers host Bartlesville on Friday night.