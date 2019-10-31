Jenks vs Union Will Cox

Jenks’ Will Cox (right), who has 13 rushing touchdowns this season, gets around Union’s Torry Thrower during the Midfirst Bank Backyard Bowl on Sept. 13. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World, file

 Brett Rojo

Numbers to know

677: Miles the Baker Spartans must travel one way to play the Lincoln County Lions in the first round of the Montana Class B state football playoffs — about 12 hours by car and only slightly less than the distance from Tulsa to Chicago, Illinois.

31: Consecutive quarters 6AII No. 1 Bixby has gone without trailing on the scoreboard, since an early 13-7 deficit at Mansfield (Texas) Timberview on Aug. 30. The Spartans visit Shawnee on Friday.

21: Consecutive games with at least one rushing TD by Stillwater junior RB Qwontrel Walker as the No. 2 Pioneers visit Putnam City on Friday. The streak began in a 2017 playoff loss to Bixby.

Players to watch

Zac Buchanan, OL/DL, Pawnee

Captains an offensive line that is paving the way for the Class A No. 6 Black Bears to average 36.1 points and 347 rushing yards per game.

Will Cox, RB, Jenks

Has 13 rushing TDs as the improving Trojans host Edmond Santa Fe in a game likely to determine a 6AI home-field playoff berth.

Jayden Garner, WR, Skiatook

Averages 26.1 yards per reception as the No. 9 Bulldogs host No. 6 Collinsville in another crucial battle in the Highway 20 war.

Daymon Levell, LB/RB, Lincoln Christian

Averages a team-leading 7.4 tackles per game as the No. 2 Bulldogs host Idabel, trying to clinch a District 3A-3 home playoff berth.

Kentrell Mitchum, P, Muskogee

A weapon in the kicking game, averaging 40.2 yards per punt as the Roughers host Bartlesville on Friday night.