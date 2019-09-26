Game to watch
4A No. 9 Bristow (2-1) at McLain (2-1)
Titans’ improved defense tries to slow Bristow’s potent rushing attack in intriguing District 4A-3 opener.
Numbers to know
262: Coaching victories by Mike Snyder over 40 seasons at Seminole. One more ties him with Bruce Hendrickson, who retired in 2014 as Oklahoma’s all-time winningest high school coach. Snyder’s Chieftains host Roland on Friday.
63: Yardage for a school-record punt by Cascia Hall QB Daxon Henderson in a 30-22 loss to OKC Millwood last week. Henderson also has accounted for six TDs. The No. 10 Commandos open district play at Verdigris.
8: TD passes by Owasso QB Cole Dugger in three games. Dugger totaled eight in 13 games last season, helping lead Collinsville to the 5A semifinals. The No. 1 Rams open District 6AI-2 play by hosting No. 3 Union.
Players to watch
Montaevion Hall, OT, Central
Four-year starter for the Braves, off to their first 3-0 start in eight years as they visit Hilldale to open 4A-3 play.
Asher Link, QB, Metro Christian
Likely will go over 6,000 career passing yards when the 2A No. 2 Patriots visit No. 5 Adair in the 2A-4 opener.
Cade McNeil, WR/DB, Pawhuska
Averages 23.3 yards per catch and has five TD receptions and two interceptions as Huskies host Barnsdall in a District A-5 showdown.
Cooper McMurray, WR/TE/FB, Bishop Kelley
Versatile senior is a standout blocker and receiving threat as the Comets host Nathan Hale in the 5A-3 opener.
Jake Rogers, LB, Union
Has a team-leading 40 tackles, one sack and has caused two fumbles as the No. 3 Redskins visit Owasso.