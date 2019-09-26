2019-09-07sp-hshein

Owasso quarterback Cole Dugger already has eight touchdown passes in three games. He totaled eight TDs in 13 games last season. JENIFER DECASTRO/for The Tulsa World, file

 Jenifer DeCastro

Game to watch

4A No. 9 Bristow (2-1) at McLain (2-1)

Titans’ improved defense tries to slow Bristow’s potent rushing attack in intriguing District 4A-3 opener.

Numbers to know

262: Coaching victories by Mike Snyder over 40 seasons at Seminole. One more ties him with Bruce Hendrickson, who retired in 2014 as Oklahoma’s all-time winningest high school coach. Snyder’s Chieftains host Roland on Friday.

63: Yardage for a school-record punt by Cascia Hall QB Daxon Henderson in a 30-22 loss to OKC Millwood last week. Henderson also has accounted for six TDs. The No. 10 Commandos open district play at Verdigris.

8: TD passes by Owasso QB Cole Dugger in three games. Dugger totaled eight in 13 games last season, helping lead Collinsville to the 5A semifinals. The No. 1 Rams open District 6AI-2 play by hosting No. 3 Union.

Players to watch

Montaevion Hall, OT, Central

Four-year starter for the Braves, off to their first 3-0 start in eight years as they visit Hilldale to open 4A-3 play.

Asher Link, QB, Metro Christian

Likely will go over 6,000 career passing yards when the 2A No. 2 Patriots visit No. 5 Adair in the 2A-4 opener.

Cade McNeil, WR/DB, Pawhuska

Averages 23.3 yards per catch and has five TD receptions and two interceptions as Huskies host Barnsdall in a District A-5 showdown.

Cooper McMurray, WR/TE/FB, Bishop Kelley

Versatile senior is a standout blocker and receiving threat as the Comets host Nathan Hale in the 5A-3 opener.

Jake Rogers, LB, Union

Has a team-leading 40 tackles, one sack and has caused two fumbles as the No. 3 Redskins visit Owasso.

