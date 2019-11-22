Whether on offense or defense, Lincoln Christian’s Connor Johnson caught just about everything that came his direction Friday night.
As a result, Johnson finished with 12 catches — nine on offense and three on defense — while crossing the goal line four times to spark the top-ranked Bulldogs to a runaway 55-14 victory against No. 8 Kingfisher in a Class 3A quarterfinal playoff contest at Dennis Byrd Stadium.
The win for Lincoln Christian (12-0) sets up a much anticipated battle with No. 2 Heritage Hall (11-0) in the semifinals next week in a rematch between the same two squads from a year ago. The Chargers won that contest en route to the Class 3A title.
Johnson, a wide receiver on offense, ended up with nine receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns on passes from quarterback Chase Ricke. The TDs covered 32, 47 and 19 yards.
As a defensive back, Johnson snared three interceptions and returned one 58 yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs’ final touchdown of the first half and a 38-0 Lincoln Christian advantage at halftime.
“Unbelievable. Connor just had a career night,” Lincoln Christian coach Chase Ricke said of his standout senior two-way player. “I am so happy for him. He has worked so hard all year long.
All his stats tonight … just unbelievable.”
Johnson had six catches for 160 yards in the first half as the Bulldogs scored on every offensive possession of the half.
“It fees great to be able to step up for my team and help us win,” the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder said.
Johnson then added three more receptions in the second half with his first grab for 19 yards being his third TD receiving of the night. The touchdown gave the Bulldogs a 45-0 cushion just three minutes into the third quarter.
Ricke, who connected on 15 of his first 16 passes, finished 18-of-21 for 253 yards and five touchdowns.
Besides the three TD tosses to Johnson, Ricke also teamed up with Alex Newell from 30 yards for the game’s first score and with Chase Hudson from 13 yards as part of a 21-point second quarter.
Josh Kaste, who had five rushing touchdowns a week ago against Inola, did not score but paced all rushers with 150 yards on 18 carries.
Kolbe Kastis chipped in four catches for 71 yards for Lincoln Christian, which has now won 19 of its past 20 games dating back to October 2018.
This season the Bulldogs have scored at least 49 points in all but one of their 12 games.
Kingfisher, which upset undefeated Berryhill a year ago on the road in the quarterfinals, added two second-half touchdowns to avoid a shutout.
Quarterback Cade Stephenson plunged 1 yard for a touchdown before connecting with Clayton Abercrombie on an 8-yard score with 3:54 remaining.
Stephenson topped the Yellowjackets with 88 yards rushing on 23 carries. He was 16-of-30 passing for 185 yards with three interceptions.