Asher Link and Carson Callaway fueled second-ranked Metro Christian over fifth-ranked Washington 55-13 in a Class 2A quarterfinal battle of unbeatens Friday night.
The Patriots (13-0) will face sixth-ranked Beggs next week in the semifinals at a site, date and time to be determined.
“We played Beggs last year in the semifinals, and it came down to the very end,” Metro Christian coach Jared McCoy said. “We have our work cut out. We have their respect, and I think they have ours.”
Link passed for 339 yards, ran for 128 more and accounted for all eight touchdowns. Callaway had seven catches for 200 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs.
Metro Christian scored on its opening possession, courtesy of a 9-yard keeper from Link at the 9:20 mark of the first quarter.
Price Allman set up that touchdown after he intercepted a pass at the Washington 48-yard line 71 seconds earlier.
Link found the end zone again on the next drive for the Patriots, this one covering 4 yards with 3:47 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors (12-1) got on the board on a 7-yard keeper from Devin Orr with 10:05 remaining in the second quarter.
Metro Christian extended the advantage to 21-7 on a 75-yard strike from Link to Callaway with 1:30 left in the first half.
Washington then lost a fumble at its 13-yard line about 30 seconds later. The Patriots converted that on Link’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Currivean with 6 seconds to play in the first half.
The Patriots needed just 43 seconds to score in the second half. Link hooked up with Callaway again, this one covering 58 yards.
Washington answered at the 9:46 mark of the third quarter on a 49-yard TD strike from Orr to Emmitt Wilk.
Metro Christian countered on the ensuing drive. Link finished things off with a 1-yard sneak at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter.
Link then fired another touchdown pass, this one covering 35 yards to Derek Sanderson with 3:20 left in the third.
Link then balanced out his total touchdowns at four running and passing apiece on a 5-yard gallop with 9:16 to play.