BROKEN ARROW — Second-ranked Metro Christian got revenge against sixth-ranked Beggs with a 42-31 victory in the Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Tiger Memorial Stadium.
The Patriots (14-0) advanced to their first state championship game in school history. They will face third-ranked Vian next Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
The Wolverines (13-1) toppled eighth-ranked Kingston 35-7 in Friday’s other semifinal. The Redskins finished 12-2.
“It feels incredible,” Metro Christian coach Jared McCoy said. “(Class) 2A is always one of the toughest classes.”
The Demons (11-3) beat Metro Christian 33-28 last year in the semifinals. Early on, a similar result looked likely, but another huge game from Asher Link made things turn out differently this time for the Patriots.
Link had 262 passing yards and four touchdown tosses and also gained 172 yards on 33 carries with a pair of TD runs.
“We worked really hard,” Link said. “Our goal was to make the state championship game. I am so happy we accomplished it. Now we want to go win it.”
Metro Christian led 35-25 after three quarters, but Beggs scored on a trick play to start the final frame on a 2-yard pass from running back Easton Davis to Kendal Daniels. The extra point was no good.
Link scored on a 3-yard run with 2:24 to seal it. Two plays earlier, he gained 21 yards around the left side on fourth-and-3 at the Beggs 34 yard line.
“We didn’t really know about the fourth down play because (Beggs) had stacked that side,” Link said. “Give credit to the receivers and the line. They stepped up and were a big reason we won the game.”
Beggs scored on the opening possession of the game, covering 80 yards and 10 plays. Dusty Pendergrass finished things off on a 1-yard sneak at the 8:06 mark of the first quarter.
The Demons then extended the advantage after Daniels returned an interception 85 yards with 2:02 left in the first period. The extra point was no good.
Metro Christian got its first score on a 36-yard touchdown strike from Link to Blaze Munoz just 18 seconds into the second quarter.
Link scored on a 3-yard run and Austin Rubio added the extra point to put the Patriots on top 14-13 with 5:12 remaining in the second period.
Link and Munoz connected again just 63 seconds later, this time covering 27 yards. Levi Korir set up that touchdown with an interception on the previous Beggs play from scrimmage.
The Demons answered with just 36 seconds left in the first half. Pendergrass hooked up with Davis on a 22-yard scoring strike, but the 2-point try failed, keeping Metro Christian ahead.
The Patriots extended on the opening possession of the second half when Link connected with Aidan Currivean on a 36-yard scoring strike with 9:41 left in the third quarter.
Beggs answered exactly 90 seconds later when C. J. Brown scored from a yard out. The two-point attempt was no good though.
Metro Christian came right back on its next drive. The march finished with a 12-yard TD pass from Link to Carson Callaway at the 4:17 mark of the third period. That set the stage for the remaining drama.
“We made plays when we needed to tonight,” McCoy said. “The defense made stops and gave us a chance to get back into the game.”