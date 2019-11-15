DEL CITY — Moments into the fourth quarter — and down by less than a touchdown — Booker T. Washington had its best chance to erase a first half of missed opportunities and mistakes in the first round of the 6AII playoffs.
But another missed opportunity led to a string of mistakes. A six-point deficit ballooned into a 33-7 loss to Del City as the Hornets were unable to stop the snowball after failing to convert a fourth down deep in Eagles’ territory.
Hornets freshman quarterback Lathan Boone was sacked on the next driveafter the failed conversion, fumbling away a short field that translated into a Del City touchdown. A big fourth-down conversion pass by Boone on the next drive was erased after an interception when he went back to the same route on the very next play.
Del City scored three times in under six minutes, sending Booker T. Washington back east with a season-ending loss.
“We got back in,” Booker T. Washington coach Brad Calip said. “… That’s part of it. We have to learn. We’ve been making these mistakes all season. It finally caught us and bit us in our rear end (Friday).”
The Hornets (6-5) made the playoffs for the fourth straight year and have reached the postseason in every year under Calip. But with five freshmen on the roster — including Boone and starting running back Deon McKinney Jr. — they weren’t able to repeat last year’s first-round playoff victory against Del City.
Like Booker T. Washington did last year, Del City (9-2) defended its home turf to win a playoff game for the first time in six years. Del City faces Bixby (11-0) next week.
“They just pulled away and made fewer mistakes than us,” senior Javion Markham said. “That happens in a football game. … Our team played the best that they could, and we’re young. I’ve got a lot of faith in our young guys that they’ll come back next year and do way better.”
Entering the second half down 13 points, Booker T. Washington scored on its first possession to pull within six. Following an extended drive by Del City that culminated with a punt, the Hornets marched into Del City territory as the fourth quarter began.
Down to the Del City 14-yard line, a false start ultimately forced the Hornets into a fourth down attempt. Boone’s pass fluttered to the ground as the Hornets’ last real chance to keep their season alive.
“Every opportunity they got to convert on the short field or on mistakes that we made, they capitalized on it,” said Calip, whose team committed 13 penalties for 115 yards. “That’s the making of a disciplined team.”