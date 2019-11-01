BROKEN ARROW — After two weeks of nail biters at home, Class 6A No. 6 Broken Arrow was grateful for a game that was decided before halftime.
Sanchez Banks rushed for 131 yards and a touchdowns on 16 carries in the first half to lead Broken Arrow to a 45-8 victory Friday night over Edmond Memorial in District 6AI-1 action at Broken Arrow.
“It’s nice to make plays in all three phases,” said Broken Arrow coach David Alexander. “Turnovers on defense, scored on special teams. Offensively, we were efficient. We didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes. Hopefully we can build on that and carry it on to the first round of the playoffs.”
Broken Arrow (7-2, 5-1) was coming off an exhilarating 43-42 victory last week against Yukon, and had lost to Edmond Santa Fe in the closing seconds 23-21 the previous week.
There would be no suspense in this game. It was clear from the outset that Broken Arrow would dominate Edmond Memorial (1-8, 1-5).
Banks opened up the scoring on a 37-yard run down the left sideline on the first series of the game on fourth-and-2. He scored a second touchdown early in the third quarter to put BA up 42-0.
Banks finished with 155 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He now has 864 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for a 6.6 average per carry.
Keyon Barnett then added a 21-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jake Raines to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
A 10-yard touchdown catch by Tory Dillard from Raines was followed by a trick play, where star wide receiver Isaiah Keller completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open offensive lineman Andrew Raym, who was a tackle eligible on the play.
“Andrew has done some awesome stuff for us,” Alexander said of Raym, who has committed to play for OU. “I think it was his 44th start, which is an amazing number. He’s been asking for that for a few weeks. We’ve been working on it for a while It’s nice to reward Andrew with a touchdown. Nice throw by Isaiah Keller.”
Then Barnett added a defensive touchdown when he recovered an Edmond Memorial fumble in the end zone, and the Tigers took a 35-0 lead into halftime. Broken Arrow outgained Edmond Memorial 253-26 in the first half.
The Tigers finish the regular season next week at winless Enid.